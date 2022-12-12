12 Dec

add bookmark

US hate crimes drop in 2021, FBI data finds, but undercount likely

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People participate in a peace vigil to honour victims of attacks on Asians on 19 March 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
People participate in a peace vigil to honour victims of attacks on Asians on 19 March 2021 in Union Square Park in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

US hate crime incidents dropped in 2021 from a two-decade high in 2020, according to FBI data released on Monday, but the agency acknowledged that the figures exclude totals from more than one-third of the country's law enforcement agencies.

Overall, more than 7 200 hate crimes were reported in 2021, about 1 000 fewer than a year earlier. More than 60% of the reported incidents were based on race, ancestry or ethnicity, while about one in six were classified as sexual orientation-bias crimes and one in seven as religion-bias crimes.

Fewer than 12 000 of the country's nearly 19 000 law enforcement agencies reported hate crime data to the FBI in 2021, compared with more than 15 000 in 2020, largely due to the implementation of a new data reporting system in 2021. The missing police departments included those in New York and Los Angeles, the two biggest US cities.

The new system is intended to provide the FBI with more granular data, but some states and major departments have yet to switch from the previous system, the Justice Department said.

Several anti-discrimination organizations warned that the data did not capture the full extent of US hate crimes.

"The failure by major states and cities across the country to report hate crime data essentially – and inexcusably – erases the lived experience of marginalized communities across the country," said Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, which is devoted to fighting anti-Semitism, in a statement.

Outside groups that track police data have found that hate crimes rose in 2021, extending a recent trend. The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University in San Bernardino reported this year that a survey of data from 18 states and Washington, D.C., showed a 21% increase in hate crimes from 2020 to 2021 to a total of 8,896, more than the FBI's nationwide figures.

In a statement, Associate US Attorney General Vanita Gupta said the Justice Department would continue working with police agencies to transition to the new data reporting system.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should accept responsibility for the dire state of Eskom’s power system?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
4% - 388 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
34% - 3676 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
30% - 3173 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
32% - 3458 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.61
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
21.60
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
18.55
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.88
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,780.06
-1.1%
Silver
23.32
-0.7%
Palladium
1,883.50
-3.7%
Platinum
1,002.00
-2.6%
Brent Crude
76.10
-0.1%
Top 40
68,278
-0.1%
All Share
74,422
-0.2%
Resource 10
72,852
-0.6%
Industrial 25
92,745
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,383
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

12 Dec

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo