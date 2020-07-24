34m ago

add bookmark

US health agency urges children return to school

The top US health body has issued new guidelines on the reopening of schools, clearly weighting its recommendations in favour of returning students to their classes in fall.

The updated advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was posted Thursday night, and came a few weeks after it was asked to change course by President Donald Trump.

"Being at the school, being on the campus, is very, very important," President Donald Trump told White House reporters Thursday.

With the virus still rampant in many parts of the country, a number of cities including Houston and Los Angeles have already announced that schools will reopen virtually.

Others like New York, where the epidemic has receded, are opting for a hybrid model.

The CDC's earlier guidelines had emphasised extreme caution, but the agency was asked by Trump earlier this month to revisit the topic.

The new advice reads: "Schools are an important part of the infrastructure of communities and play a critical role in supporting the whole child, not just their academic achievement."

But the agency maintains that it is not wise to re-open if the virus is circulating locally, and continues to urge physical distancing and use of masks.

The scientific community's position on schools has been evolving.

The risk of children becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 is very low, while pediatricians emphasise the beneficial role schools play in children's social development and mental health.

According to the CDC, prolonged school closures could worsen achievement gaps across income levels and racial and ethnic groups.

A study of 800 000 students by researchers at Brown and Harvard looking at how an online math programme called Zearn was used found that student progress decreased throughout late April, particularly in low-income areas.

There are other benefits - such as identifying cases of child abuse.

The capital Washington saw a 62 percent decrease in child abuse reporting calls compared to last year, but more severe cases of child abuse were presented in emergency rooms.

The CDC concluded: "The best available evidence from countries that have opened schools indicates that Covid-19 poses low risks to school-aged children, at least in areas with low community transmission, and suggests that children are unlikely to be major drivers of the spread of the virus."

Related Links
CDC guidance ignored | Trump tests negative: WATCH the top world news videos for today
WATCH | Two cats in New York state test positive for coronavirus
Donald Trump touts five-word memory test as showing he is 'cognitively there'
Read more on:
uscoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags R361k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 6084 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 3903 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3510 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

9h ago

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.66
(-0.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.59)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.51)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.94)
Gold
1900.71
(+0.94)
Silver
22.72
(+0.78)
Platinum
915.00
(+0.99)
Brent Crude
43.60
(-2.00)
Palladium
2193.00
(+3.30)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo