19m ago

add bookmark

US Homeland Security to investigate domestic extremism in its ranks

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas delivering his remarks.
US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas delivering his remarks.
Mark Makela, AFP

The US Department of Homeland Security will investigate the potential threat of domestic violent extremism within its own ranks, the department said on Monday.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas did not say what prompted the internal review at DHS, but referred to the 6 January attack on the US Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. He said it highlighted the threat of US-based extremists.

A group of senior DHS officials "will immediately begin a comprehensive review of how to best prevent, detect, and respond to threats related to domestic violent extremism within DHS," the department said in a statement.

President Joe Biden called for funding to investigate any complaints of white supremacist beliefs at immigration enforcement agencies within DHS in his first budget proposal, which was unveiled this month.

The US military has also faced concerns over white nationalism and other extremism in its ranks after current and former military service members were found to have participated in the attack on the Capitol.

Mayorkas said in a statement on Monday that domestic violent extremism "poses the most lethal and persistent terrorism-related threat to our country today," adding that "hateful acts and violent extremism will not be tolerated" within DHS.

Domestic extremism is a major focus of investigations into the Capitol attack, and members of right-wing extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are among those now facing federal charges in connection with the violence.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto jackpot results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 5408 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1767 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2678 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.30
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.85
(+0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.26
(+0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(+0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.0)
Gold
1,780.02
(-0.1)
Silver
26.16
(-0.2)
Platinum
1,245.00
(-0.2)
Brent Crude
65.65
(-0.7)
Palladium
2,934.56
(+0.1)
All Share
67,573
(0.0)
Top 40
61,717
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,211
(0.0)
Industrial 25
86,871
(0.0)
Resource 10
69,926
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo