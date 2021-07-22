22 Jul

add bookmark

US House approves bid to add 8 000 visas for at-risk Afghans

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty
  • The special immigration visas will be granted to Afghans who helped the US and are at risk of retaliation.
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that there were about 18 000 possible applicants.
  • The United States has granted over 26 000 such visas since December 2014.

The US House of Representatives approved a plan on Thursday to allow an extra 8 000 special immigration visas for Afghans who helped the United States and are at risk of retaliation as US troops complete their pull-out from Afghanistan after a 20 year war.

The bipartisan bill, which passed with a vote of 407 to 16, will now be considered by the Senate. It also aims to speed up the processing of the visas.

Representative Jason Crow, a Democrat who led the group that sponsored the bill, said the additional visas would cover all potentially eligible applicants in the pipeline. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged last month that there were about 18 000 possible applicants.

The Special Immigrant Visa program is available to Afghans who worked with the US government or US military. The United States has granted 26 500 such visas since December 2014.

ALSO READ | George W Bush warns of ‘bad’ outcome of US Afghanistan pullout

President Joe Biden's administration has been under pressure from lawmakers and advocacy groups to begin evacuating thousands applicants and their families after Biden said the US military mission in Afghanistan would formally end on 31 August.

"For too long, there has not been a sense of urgency that is necessary to ensure safety for the people who put their lives on the line to help Americans in these difficult circumstances," said Representative Earl Blumenauer, a Democrat.

Concerns for the applicants also have been fuelled by an increase in fighting between US-backed Afghan forces and the Taliban in recent weeks, with the militants gaining territory and capturing border crossings.

The United States this month will begin evacuating special immigration visa applicants from Afghanistan and the first batch will be taken to a military base in Virginia as they wait for the process to be completed.

US-backed Afghan forces toppled the Taliban in late 2001 for providing sanctuary to al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and its operations used to attack the United States on 11 September, 2001.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usafghanistan
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think was to blame for the opening lap crash at the Silverstone Grand Prix?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
61% - 1887 votes
Max Verstappen
6% - 189 votes
Neither, it was a racing incident
33% - 1020 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.70
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.24
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.30
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,806.64
+0.2%
Silver
25.41
+0.5%
Palladium
2,722.70
+2.3%
Platinum
1,095.69
+1.0%
Brent Crude
72.23
+4.2%
Top 40
61,309
+1.3%
All Share
67,404
+1.3%
Resource 10
65,937
+1.2%
Industrial 25
88,831
+1.5%
Financial 15
12,696
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory

22 Jul

New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory
Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'

22 Jul

Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'
LIVE
LIVE | SA footballers off to losing start in Tokyo as Le Clos, Mbande named flag...

22 Jul

LIVE | SA footballers off to losing start in Tokyo as Le Clos, Mbande named flag bearers
South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'

22 Jul

South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker

22 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker
SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener

22 Jul

SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener
Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible

22 Jul

Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible
Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony

22 Jul

Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually

22 Jul

Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually
Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash

22 Jul

Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash
Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill

22 Jul

Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill
Tatjana Schoenmaker eyes Olympic breaststroke double for Team SA: 'Every swim will...

22 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker eyes Olympic breaststroke double for Team SA: 'Every swim will count'
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired over old Holocaust skit

22 Jul

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired over old Holocaust skit
No fans, fewer athletes: Tokyo Olympics set for unusual opening ceremony

22 Jul

No fans, fewer athletes: Tokyo Olympics set for unusual opening ceremony
Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'

21 Jul

Tatjana Schoenmaker enjoying every Tokyo moment: 'I want to give and do my best'
Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo

21 Jul

Blitzboks upbeat as Olympic Games kick off in Tokyo
Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics

21 Jul

Coronavirus forces 4 athletes out of Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics

21 Jul

US women's 44-game unbeaten run ended by Sweden at Olympics
Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test

21 Jul

Aussie showjumper booted from Olympics after positive cocaine test
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo