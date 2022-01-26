42m ago

add bookmark

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to seek re-election

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, at a news conference a day after the violent protest at the congress building. Photo: Reuters
Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, at a news conference a day after the violent protest at the congress building. Photo: Reuters
  • Nancy Pelosi will seek her 19th term as United States House speaker.
  • Pelosi made history 15 years ago when she became the first female speaker of the House.
  • She has served in Congress since 1987.

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced she will seek re-election, ending speculation that the 81-year-old legislator would retire amid fears her Democratic Party would lose control of Congress in the 2022 midterms.

The announcement also means that Pelosi, who will be seeking her 19th term, will avoid becoming a so-called lame duck in a year when Democrats are clinging to a fragile majority in the House of Representatives and the party is under pressure to raise vast sums of money to defend control of Congress.

“While we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,” Pelosi said in an online video on Tuesday.

“This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy,” she added.

In the US, the political party that controls the White House typically loses seats in Congress in midterm elections. Democrats are defending both the House and the Senate at a time when President Joe Biden’s approval rating has been slipping.

Pelosi, who represents a district in California that includes San Francisco, made history 15 years ago when she became the first female speaker of the House.

ALSO READ | US calls Russian decision to add Navalny to list of 'terrorists and extremists' disturbing

She has served in Congress since 1987.

In the video, Pelosi does not address if she intends to seek another term as the House’s Democratic leader. She was narrowly re-elected to the role in January of 2021, defeating Republican Kevin McCarthy 216–209 with five Democrats in the chamber opting not to support her.

She is considered an overwhelming favourite to win her heavily Democratic district, which she won by 78 percent in 2020.

Pelosi referenced recent attempts to subvert the presidential election results, fuelled by a misinformation campaign by former President Donald Trump, as motivation for her run.

“Our democracy is at risk because [of] the assault on the truth, assault on the US Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights,” she added.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nancy pelosius
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 720 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1424 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.20
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.55
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.15
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,832.69
-0.8%
Silver
23.82
+0.0%
Palladium
2,375.50
+7.9%
Platinum
1,051.00
+2.1%
Brent Crude
88.20
+2.2%
Top 40
67,364
+2.3%
All Share
73,797
+2.1%
Resource 10
75,253
+3.3%
Industrial 25
91,472
+1.8%
Financial 15
14,925
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo