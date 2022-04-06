06 Apr

add bookmark

US House to vote on contempt for former Trump aides in Capitol riot probe

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rioters clash with police using big ladder trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors.
Rioters clash with police using big ladder trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors.
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Imag
  • Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino did not comply with subpoenas to appear before the House Select Committee probing the attack.
  • A vote on contempt will refer the matter to the department of justice for a decision on whether to press criminal charges.
  • The Republicans have accused the Democrats of using the power of the federal government to jail their political opponents.

The Democratic-led US House of Representatives is expected to approve "contempt of Congress" charges on Wednesday against Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, two former aides to ex-President Donald Trump, over their failure to cooperate with the probe into the 6 January 2021, Capitol riot.

Navarro, a former trade adviser to Trump, and Scavino, who was a deputy chief of staff, did not comply with subpoenas to appear before the House Select Committee probing the attack.

Approval by the House, where Democrats hold a slim majority of seats, would refer the matter to the Department of Justice for a decision on whether to press criminal charges.

Scavino and Navarro have argued that their communications are protected by executive privilege, although many legal experts have said that principle does not apply to former presidents, and President Joe Biden's administration has denied executive privilege to the former Trump aides.

ALSO READ | Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio pleads not guilty to charges tied to US Capitol attack

Republicans lined up to object before the vote, accusing Democrats of waging a political war. "Democrats are using the power of the federal government to jail their political opponents," House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said.

McCarthy said:

Today's resolution is all about criminalising dissent.

Contempt of Congress bears a penalty of up to a year's imprisonment and a fine up to $100 000.

The House backed contempt of Congress charges last year for Steve Bannon, a Trump adviser. He was charged in a case set to go to trial in July. The chamber also voted in favour of a contempt charge for Mark Meadows, a former House member who became Trump's chief of staff, but there has been no word from Justice on whether charges will be filed.

The Democratic-led Select Committee has been investigating events leading to the assault on the seat of the US government by thousands of Trump supporters on 6 January 2021, when Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers gathered to certify Democrat Biden's victory in the November 2020 election.

Mobs rampaged through the Capitol, injuring police officers and sending Pence, lawmakers, staff and journalists fleeing for safety, after Trump repeated his false claims at a raucous rally that his defeat was the result of fraud.

Four people died on the day of the riot, and one Capitol Police officer who fought with rioters died the next day. Four officers have since taken their own lives.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpuscapitol attack
Lottery
4 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 4860 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2040 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.68
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.18
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.00
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,925.11
+0.1%
Silver
24.45
+0.5%
Palladium
2,195.01
-1.7%
Platinum
957.75
-1.4%
Brent Crude
106.64
-0.8%
Top 40
67,309
-1.5%
All Share
74,359
-1.3%
Resource 10
80,315
-1.3%
Industrial 25
80,147
-2.3%
Financial 15
17,455
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

06 Apr

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller

04 Apr

SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller
Local designer Skinny Sbu shares how his socks found their way into the Grammys...

05 Apr

Local designer Skinny Sbu shares how his socks found their way into the Grammys luxurious gift bag
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22094.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo