34m ago

add bookmark

US House to vote on select committee to probe deadly Capitol attack

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Senate Republicans in May blocked an independent commission to probe the 6 January assault.
  • Republicans have not said whether they will participate in the latest vote.
  • The panel would have subpoena power.

The US House of Representatives will on Wednesday vote on legislation to create a new select committee to probe the deadly 6 January attack on the US Capitol, after Senate Republicans in May blocked an independent commission to probe the assault.

Hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the building that day in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election win. The violence left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

Democrats want the panel to probe "why January 6 happened, who was responsible for Jan. 6 happening, and what can we do to prevent a January 6 insurrection from happening again?" House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said.

Republicans have not said whether they will participate, but their leaders recommended voting against creation of the committee, saying it was likely to pursue a partisan agenda. Republicans already have blocked an outside commission whose members would have been evenly divided between the political parties - unlike the current proposal, which gives Democrats a clear 8-5 advantage.

READ | National Guard exits US Capitol after 6 January attack

Republicans have argued that existing committee probes as well as prosecutors' investigations make an outside commission or a select committee unnecessary. More than 500 people have been charged with taking part in the violence.

The select committee proposal puts Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi squarely in charge. It calls for her to appoint the panel's chairman and all 13 members, although five members would be selected by the speaker "after consultation with" House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

This suggests Pelosi could block a Republican attempt to name someone like Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Trump who told CNN she would like to be chosen.

READ HERE | Man accused of storming US Capitol pleads guilty

The panel would have subpoena power, presumably allowing it to call Trump as a witness, said Carrie Cordero, a senior fellow at the Center for New American Security think tank. However, "they'll have to make decisions about whether they want to engage in litigation over subpoenas," she said.

An aide said Pelosi was considering a Republican among her appointees. Thirty-five House Republicans voted for a commission in May, and some of them have criticized Trump over the attack on the Capitol.

But Representative John Katko, a Republican who helped broker the bipartisan commission proposal that was blocked in the Senate, denounced Pelosi's select committee plan as "a turbocharged partisan exercise."

ALSO READ | Senate pushes FBI on intelligence “fail” on the Proud Boys for deadly Capitol Hill attack

The resolution gives no deadline for finishing, meaning it could spill over into next year, when 2022 midterm elections will determine control of Congress.

A previous House select committee on the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi was derided by Democrats as a political vendetta against Hillary Clinton, who served as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013. The report by the Republican-dominated panel, which appeared during Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, said the State Department had failed to protect four Americans killed in that attack.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us capitolusaattackviolence
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The ConCourt sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt. The ruling was:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Just
36% - 343 votes
Extreme
3% - 25 votes
Not enough
61% - 583 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.32
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.00
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,759.93
-0.1%
Silver
25.88
+0.4%
Palladium
2,691.12
+0.3%
Platinum
1,064.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
74.76
+0.1%
Top 40
60,316
-0.3%
All Share
66,402
-0.2%
Resource 10
63,445
-0.2%
Industrial 25
87,448
-0.5%
Financial 15
13,110
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

2h ago

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo