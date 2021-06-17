55m ago

add bookmark

US House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq use of force authorisation

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of the National Guard, outside the U.S. Capitol Building a day after the House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Members of the National Guard, outside the U.S. Capitol Building a day after the House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
  • The US House of Representatives approved a bill that would repeal the authorisation of use of military force in Iraq that has been in effect since 2002.
  • Supporters of the measure say the repeal is necessary to restrict presidential war powers.
  • The White House said it supported the legislation.

The House of Representatives voted Thursday to repeal a 2002 use-of-force measure that gave the US military the legal authority to invade Iraq, in a bipartisan effort that has earned support from Joe Biden's White House.

The vote of 268-161 now sends the repeal of the authorisation of the use of military force, or AUMF, to the Senate, where its future is uncertain.

While the chamber's top Democrat Chuck Schumer expressed support on the Senate floor for the repeal, the first time he has done so publicly, he said he would bring the issue to a vote sometime this year.

The House voted in 2020 and 2019 to do away with the AUMF that authorised president George W. Bush to use military force against Saddam Hussein's regime, but it was never taken up in the Senate, which was under Republican control.

Bipartisan momentum for the repeal appears to be growing, with supporters saying the AUMF has long outlived its purpose and that Congress should reclaim its war-making powers.

ALSO READ |  Putin and Biden agree at summit to resume arms control talks

"Today's historic vote is a turning point," House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Gregory Meeks told colleagues just before the vote. "I look forward to Congress no longer taking a back seat on some of the most consequential decisions our nation can make."

The White House said this week it backs the repeal because the United States has "no ongoing military activities that rely solely on the 2002 AUMF as a domestic legal basis and that ending the AUMF would likely have "minimal impact" on current military operations.

But opponents argue that ending the authorisation - which has been used to justify military action against forces linked to Al Qaeda and the Taliban - would embolden adversaries and hamstring counterterrorism missions.

The House voted for repeal in 2020 and 2019, but it was never taken up in the Senate, which was under Republican control.

Today Democrats control the 50-50 Senate by the narrowest of margins, and would need 10 Republicans to join them to overcome blocking tactics.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usiraq
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
16% - 820 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 372 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 3796 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

43m ago

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

15h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
view
Rand - Dollar
14.13
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.67
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.82
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,774.16
-2.1%
Silver
25.99
-3.7%
Palladium
2,511.50
-10.5%
Platinum
1,063.00
-5.2%
Brent Crude
74.39
+0.5%
Top 40
60,400
-1.1%
All Share
66,586
-1.1%
Resource 10
61,985
-3.3%
Industrial 25
89,075
+0.9%
Financial 15
13,266
-2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

12h ago

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

16h ago

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun 2021

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo