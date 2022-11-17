1h ago

US House's first woman Speaker Nancy Pelosi to step down from role

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference at Union Station on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 17, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to hold that influential post, said on Thursday she will step down as the Democratic leader in the chamber a day after Republicans secured a narrow majority following the midterm elections.

Pelosi, an 82-year-old liberal from California who has served two stints as speaker, said she will remain in Congress, representing San Francisco in the House as she has done for 35 years. Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York may seek to take her place as the top Democrat in the House.

Jeffries would be the first Black lawmaker to lead one of the major parties' caucuses in Congress.

Pelosi received cheers from her fellow Democrats as she took her place in the House chamber to make the announcement and throughout her remarks.

She called the House chamber "sacred ground" and the "heart of American democracy." She recalled visiting the Capitol for the first time as a child when her father was sworn in as a House member. She said that the chamber represented "the people's house" and had done "the people's work."

"American democracy is majestic but it is fragile. Many of us here have witnessed our fragility firsthand, tragically in this chamber. And so democracy must be forever defended from forces that wish it harm," Pelosi said, alluding to the attack on the Capitol last year by former President Donald Trump's supporters.

"We the people - one country, one destiny," Pelosi added.

Pelosi also noted the increase in the number of women serving in the House since she first joined it. She thanked her family and staff.


