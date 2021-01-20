1h ago

add bookmark

US inauguration: World leaders welcome America's transfer of power

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The US Capitol building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden. (Joe Raedle, AFP)
The US Capitol building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden. (Joe Raedle, AFP)
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he looked forward to working closely with the new US administration.
  • "Europe has a friend in the White House," the European Union remarked.
  • Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Wednesday, signaling the end of the Donald Trump presidency.  

Several world leaders said they were looking forward to Wednesday's transfer of power in the United States, where Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as president after four turbulent years under Donald Trump.

European Union

Top EU officials voiced relief that they would soon have a friend in the White House again.

"Let's build a new founding pact for a stronger Europe, for a stronger America and for a better world," said Charles Michel, president of the European Council.

"This time-honoured ceremony on the steps of the US Capitol will be a demonstration of the resilience of American democracy," added European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"And the resounding proof that, once again, after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House."

Iran

President Hassan Rouhani did not miss the opportunity to hail the departure of "tyrant" Trump, with Tehran repeatedly calling on Washington to lift sanctions imposed over its nuclear drive.

Biden's administration wants the United States back in the landmark Iran nuclear accord which Trump withdrew from, conditional on Tehran's return to strict compliance.

A "tyrant's era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign," Rouhani said.

"We expect (the Biden administration) to return to law and to commitments, and try in the next four years, if they can, to remove the stains of the past four years."

NATO

NATO said it hoped to boost transatlantic ties under Biden.

"We look forward to working with President-elect @JoeBiden to further strengthen ties between the #UnitedStates & #Europe, as we face global challenges none of us can tackle alone," the military alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Britain

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was looking forward to "working closely" with Biden.

READ HERE | Trump pardons include guy who shared Google's trade secrets with Uber, snake smuggler, cyberstalker

Johnson, who has faced criticism over his close relationship with Trump, cited a host of policy areas in which he hoped to collaborate with Biden.

"In our fight against Covid and across climate change, defence, security and in promoting and defending democracy, our goals are the same and our nations will work hand in hand to achieve them," he said in a statement.

Russia

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev called for Russia and the United States to repair their strained ties.

"The current condition of relations between Russia and the United States is of great concern," Gorbachev said in an interview with state-run news agency TASS.

"But this also means that something has to be done about it in order to normalise relations," he said.

"We cannot fence ourselves off from each other."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usapolitics
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 8563 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 7020 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 652 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.90
(+0.55)
ZAR/GBP
20.39
(+0.27)
ZAR/EUR
18.05
(+0.74)
ZAR/AUD
11.52
(+0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.45)
Gold
1849.30
(+0.52)
Silver
25.28
(+0.35)
Platinum
1093.15
(+0.82)
Brent Crude
55.94
(+2.10)
Palladium
2368.50
(+0.77)
All Share
64150.00
(+0.86)
Top 40
58895.70
(+0.92)
Financial 15
12005.88
(-0.10)
Industrial 25
85578.00
(+0.61)
Resource 10
63275.89
(+1.62)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo