1h ago

add bookmark

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci calls White House event a coronavirus ‘superspreader’

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A top infectious disease expert has said an event held in the White House was a 'superspreader' after 30 people contracted Covid-19.
  • US President Donald Trump, who was also infected, is expected to resume his presidential campaign on Saturday.
  • Trump spent several days in hospital after being diagnosed and took a cocktail of experimental drug therapies.

The United States’ top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has said an event held in the White House on September 26 was a “superspreader event” that is suspected to have infected numerous people, including President Donald Trump, with the novel coronavirus.

“I think the data speak for themselves. We had a superspreader event in the White House,” Fauci said during an interview with CBS News Radio. “And it was in a situation where people were crowded together and were not wearing masks, so the data speak for themselves.”

About 30 people contracted the virus following the White House event, including Trump, the First Lady Melania Trump, senior adviser Hope Hicks, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Fauci, the 79-year-old director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States, has emerged as a trustworthy voice as the country reels from the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. He was often seen correcting Trump as the crisis escalated.

Return to public events

Meanwhile, Trump, who remained confined in a hospital and the White House for 10 days, is set to return to public events and his presidential election campaign on Saturday, his doctor said.

In a statement from the White House, Dr Sean Conley said Trump had “responded extremely well to treatment” and that “since returning home, his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness”.

Trump spent several days in the hospital and took a cocktail of experimental drug therapies including steroids and some supplemental oxygen.

He is planning to address supporters on the White House lawn on Saturday in an event dubbed a “peaceful protest for law and order”. The president will make his remarks – his first in-person appearance since testing positive – from the White House balcony, according to reports in ABC and The New York Times.

Trump will hold his first campaign rally since he tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida on Monday.

The president said on Twitter the event in Sanford, Florida will be a “BIG RALLY”. His tweet linked to a registration form which requires attendees to assume “all risks related to exposure to Covid-19” from the event.

Meanwhile, the second presidential debate between Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden has been cancelled, as the two leaders disagreed on holding the event virtually on October 15.

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) said the final debate would take place on October 22.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
President Donald Trump plans return to campaign with first public event since Covid-19 diagnosis
ANALYSIS | With pandemic dominating US election, older voters turning away from Trump
Democrats want panel to investigate Trump capacity to govern
Read more on:
donald trumpuscoronavirusus elections 2020
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3178 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 2982 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1613 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.37)
Gold
1929.74
(+0.03)
Silver
25.12
(+0.10)
Platinum
889.07
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
42.72
(-1.13)
Palladium
2430.01
(+0.41)
All Share
55182.99
(+1.15)
Top 40
50781.18
(+1.30)
Financial 15
9912.33
(-1.22)
Industrial 25
74610.64
(+0.98)
Resource 10
54629.59
(+2.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo