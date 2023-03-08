6m ago

Share

US intelligence sees 'pro-Ukraine group' behind Nord Stream sabotage, says report

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • An intelligence report blames pro-Ukraine forces to sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.
  • The operation resulted in a spike in gas in Europe.
  • Ukraine denied having any knowledge of such groups.

US officials have seen new intelligence that indicates a "pro-Ukrainian group" was responsible for the sabotage in 2022 of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, claims dismissed by a senior Ukrainian official.

In a cautious report that did not identify the source of the intelligence or the group involved, the Times said the US officials had no evidence implicating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the pipeline bombing.

But the attack benefitted Ukraine by severely damaging Russia's ability to reap millions by selling natural gas to Western Europe.

At the same time, it added to the pressure of high energy prices on key Ukrainian allies, particularly Germany.

The intelligence suggested the perpetrators behind the sabotage were "opponents of President Vladimir V Putin of Russia", the Times report said.

"Ukraine has nothing to do with the Baltic Sea mishap and has no information about 'pro-Ukraine sabotage groups'," presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Tuesday.

READ | 'There were no other positions': Ukraine vows to defend Bakhmut amid persistent Russian attacks

US officials had no indication of who exactly took part or who organised and paid for the operation, which would have required skilled divers and explosives experts.

They believed those involved were probably Ukrainian or Russian nationals, and that none were from the US or Britain.

This handout picture released by the Danish Defenc
This handout picture released by the Danish Defence Command shows the gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as it is seen from the Danish Defence's F-16 rejection response off the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm, south of Dueodde.

German investigators believed the unidentified group was made up of five men and one woman using professionally falsified passports, according to separate German media reports.

German officials had identified the boat suspected to have been used in the attack, according to the broadcasters ARD, SWR and weekly magazine Zeit.

The yacht in question was said to have been rented out by a company based in Poland, belonging to two Ukrainians, per the German report, which referred only to sources in multiple countries.

The commando group is said to have set sail from the north German port of Rostock on 6 September 2022 and was localised the following day on the Danish island of Christianso in the Baltic.

The yacht was subsequently returned to the owner uncleaned, with investigators able to find traces of explosives on the table in the cabin, according to the detailed report.

The pipelines were ruptured by subsea explosives on 26 September, seven months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

US officials have "no firm conclusions" about the intelligence, "leaving open the possibility that the operation might have been conducted off the books by a proxy force with connections to the Ukrainian government or its security services", the Times said.

The lack of a firm suspect meant international intelligence officials had not ruled out the possibility of a "false flag" operation to link the attack to Ukraine, per the German media.

Authorities in Germany, Sweden and Denmark have opened probes into the incident.

A spokesperson for the German government said it had "taken note" of the New York Times' report, referring back to the ongoing investigation.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told reporters late on Tuesday:

There is an ongoing preliminary investigation in Sweden, so I do not intend to comment on those reports.

Speaking at the same press conference, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg echoed the remarks, saying it would be "wrong to speculate" before the investigations were completed.

In February, veteran US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh reported that the US was behind the operation to bomb the Nord Stream pipelines and that Norway assisted.

The White House blasted Hersh's report, which cited an unnamed source, as "complete fiction".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainesecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What was the most unexpected part Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ballooning Presidency
27% - 899 votes
Lindiwe Sisulu’s axing
6% - 210 votes
The new Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio
6% - 197 votes
Bheki Cele’s survival
60% - 1965 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.61
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.00
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.61
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.27
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.4%
Platinum
933.48
-4.1%
Palladium
1,386.54
-4.1%
Gold
1,812.05
-0.1%
Silver
19.98
-0.4%
Brent Crude
83.29
-3.5%
Top 40
72,675
0.0%
All Share
78,557
0.0%
Resource 10
65,567
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,402
0.0%
Financial 15
16,639
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo