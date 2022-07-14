26m ago

US, Israeli leaders jointly pledge to deny Iran nuclear weaponry

  • US President Joe Biden and Israeli PM Yair Lapid united on vowing to deny Iran nuclear weaponry. 
  • A statement by the  US said that the country is prepared to use its national power to deny Iran nuclear weapons. 
  • The move reaffirmed US support for Israel's military power in the region. 

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint pledge on Thursday to deny Iran nuclear weapons, a show of unity by allies long divided over diplomacy with Tehran.

The undertaking, part of a "Jerusalem Declaration" crowning Biden's first visit to Israel as president, followed his telling a local TV station that he was open to a "last resort" use of force against Iran  an apparent move toward accommodating Israel's calls for a "credible military threat" by world powers.

Washington and Israel have separately made veiled statements about possible preemptive war with Iran  which denies seeking nuclear arms  for years. Whether they have the capabilities or will to deliver on this has been subject to debate, however.

Thursday's statement reaffirmed US support for Israel's regional military edge and ability "to defend itself by itself".

"The United States stresses that integral to this pledge is the commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome," the statement added.

There was no immediate comment from Tehran.

In 2015, the US signed an international deal capping Iranian nuclear projects with bomb-making potential. In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump quit the pact, deeming it insufficient, a withdrawal welcomed by Israel.

Iran has since ramped up some nuclear activities. 

"The only thing worse than the Iran which exists now is an Iran with nuclear weapons and if we can return to the deal, we can hold them tight," Biden told Israeli TV on Wednesday.

Beyond enhancing the allies' sense of deterrence and mutual commitment, the statement's power-projection may also offer Biden a boost when he continues on to Saudi Arabia on Friday. Riyadh has its own Iran worries and Biden hopes to parlay that into a Saudi-Israeli rapprochement under US auspices.

ALSO READ | US calls for 'accountability' in Abu Akleh case ahead of Biden Middle East visit

Earlier on Thursday, Biden told reporters he and Lapid had discussed "how important it was, from my perspective, for Israel to be totally integrated into the region". Lapid, in turn, deemed Biden's Saudi trip "extremely important to Israel".

Some Israeli as well as Gulf Arab officials believe the nuclear deal's sanctions relief would provide Iran with far more money to support proxy forces in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

They are also skeptical about whether the Biden administration will do much to counter Iran's regional activities.


