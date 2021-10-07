49m ago

add bookmark

US judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hundreds of people march around Trafalgar Square during the anti-abortion march following the ban in the US state of Texas, on October 02, 2021 in London, United Kingdom.
Hundreds of people march around Trafalgar Square during the anti-abortion march following the ban in the US state of Texas, on October 02, 2021 in London, United Kingdom.
Hasan Esen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • A federal judge temporarily blocked a near-total ban on abortion in Texas following a challenge from President Joe Biden's administration after the US Supreme Court let it proceed.
  • The action by US District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin prevents the state from enforcing the Republican-backed law, while litigation over its legality continues.
  • The toughest such law in the United States, which prohibits women from obtaining an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, is part of a fierce legal battle with numerous states pursuing restrictions.

A federal judge temporarily blocked on Wednesday a near-total ban on abortion in Texas, the toughest such law in the United States, following a challenge from President Joe Biden's administration after the US Supreme Court let it proceed.

The action by US District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin prevents the state from enforcing the Republican-backed law, which prohibits women from obtaining an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, while litigation over its legality continues.

The case is part of a fierce legal battle over abortion access in the United States, with numerous states pursuing restrictions.

"This Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right," Pitman said in the ruling.

The ink was barely dry on Pitman's order before Texas notified the court it intends to appeal the ruling to the conservative-leaning Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, setting the stage for the next phase of the legal battle.

"Tonight's ruling is an important step forward toward restoring the constitutional rights of women across the state of Texas," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in statement late Wednesday. "The fight has only just begun, both in Texas and in many states across this country where women’s rights are currently under attack," she added.

Biden's Justice Department sued Texas on 9 September and sought a temporary injunction against the law, arguing during an 1 October hearing that the measure violates the US Constitution. The US Supreme Court on 1 September let the law take effect in a 5-4 vote powered by conservative justices.

At six weeks of pregnancy, many women do not yet know they are pregnant. The law makes no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. It also lets ordinary citizens enforce the ban, rewarding them at least $10 000 if they successfully sue anyone who helped provide an abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected. Critics of the law have said this provision enables people to act as anti-abortion bounty hunters.

The Justice Department argued that the law impedes women from exercising their constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy that was recognized in the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. The department also argued that the law improperly interferes with the operations of the federal government to provide abortion-related services.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland lauded the ruling as a "victory for women in Texas".

Planned Parenthood said the preliminary injunction means lawsuits filed under the law cannot be accepted by Texas courts.

Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement:

The relief granted by the court today is overdue, and we are grateful that the Department of Justice moved quickly to seek it.

Whole Woman's Health, which has four clinics in Texas, said it was making plans to resume abortions up to 18 weeks "as soon as possible."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has defended the legality of the state's abortion law, with this office saying in a statement: "The most precious freedom is life itself."

Pitman heard about three hours of arguments on the Justice Department's request. Justice Department attorney Brian Netter called the law an "unprecedented scheme of vigilante justice" that must be struck down.

Will Thompson, an attorney in the Texas Attorney General's Office, countered the department's arguments, saying there were plenty of opportunities for people in Texas to challenge the law on their own. He said the department's arguments were filled with "hyperbole and inflammatory rhetoric."

US conservatives have long sought to have Roe v. Wade overturned. The Supreme Court on 1 December hears arguments in a separate case involving a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Mississippi has asked the high court to overturn the 1973 precedent.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1306 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2346 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 4673 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.00
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.37
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.33
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,757.09
-0.3%
Silver
22.50
-0.5%
Palladium
1,908.39
+0.5%
Platinum
982.50
-1.0%
Brent Crude
80.83
-2.1%
Top 40
57,524
0.0%
All Share
63,987
0.0%
Resource 10
57,538
0.0%
Industrial 25
81,899
0.0%
Financial 15
14,398
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo