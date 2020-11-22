1h ago

add bookmark

US judge calls Trump claim challenging Biden win in Pennsylvania 'Frankenstein's Monster'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Trump campaign approached the courts to prevent officials in Pennsylvania from certifying the results of the election.
  • Judge Matthew Brann said dismissed the case saying it had no merit.
  • Brann said ne has no authority to take away anyone's right to vote.

A federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit critical to President Donald Trump's long-shot bid to overturn his 3 November election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, calling his legal claim a "Frankenstein's Monster."

The Trump campaign had sought to prevent state officials from certifying the results of the election in the state.

US District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, described the case as "strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations."

Brann said that he "has no authority to take away the right to vote of even a single person, let alone millions of citizens."

The lawsuit before Brann was filed on 9 November and had alleged inconsistent treatment by county election officials of mail-in ballots. Some counties notified voters that they could fix minor defects such as missing "secrecy envelopes" while others did not.

"This claim, like Frankenstein's Monster, has been haphazardly stitched together," wrote Brann.

Brann, nominated by former President Barack Obama, is a Republican and, according to his biography, a member of the Federalist Society, a group of conservative and libertarian lawyers, law students and scholars.

ALSO READ | After Pennsylvania court defeat, Donald Trump faces new pressure to concede election

Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in a statement he was disappointed with the ruling and will appeal. "Today’s decision turns out to help us in our strategy to get expeditiously to the US Supreme Court," he said.

The campaign will ask the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia to review the ruling on an accelerated timetable, according to Giuliani. A majority of that circuit's judges were nominated by Republican presidents. Four were nominated by Trump.

For Trump to have any hope of overturning the election, he needs to reverse the outcome in Pennsylvania, which is scheduled to be certified by state officials on Monday.

"Today's ruling is a victory for the rule of law, and for the voters of Pennsylvania, whom the Trump campaign sought to disenfranchise on the flimsiest legal theory imaginable," wrote election law scholar Rick Hasen on Twitter.

The Trump campaign and its supporters have filed dozens of lawsuits in six closely contested states. The campaign's only victories extended the Election Day voting hours at a handful of polling places in Nevada and set aside some provisional ballots in Pennsylvania, according to court records.

Attempts to thwart the certification of the election have failed in courts in Georgia, Michigan and Arizona.

In the Pennsylvania case, Brann also denied a campaign request to amend the suit to claim violations of the US Constitution. The campaign wanted Brann to allow Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled state legislature to appoint electors who would back for Trump at the Electoral College vote on 14 December.

Under Pennsylvania law, the candidate who wins the popular vote in the state gets all the state's electoral votes.

A presidential candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win the election, and Biden leads in the electoral vote count by 306 232.

Electoral votes are allocated among the 50 states and the District of Columbia based roughly on population.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
US elections: Biden confirmed as winner of Georgia after recount
US elections: Trump in desperate bid to overturn electoral defeat in Michigan
WATCH | Joe Biden denounces 'irresponsible' Trump fight to reverse election
Read more on:
joe bidendonald trumpus elections 2020
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 761 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1484 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 7933 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.40
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.47
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.27
(-0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.25
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.08)
Gold
1870.46
(+0.02)
Silver
24.13
(+0.10)
Platinum
944.36
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
45.10
(+1.58)
Palladium
2315.00
(+0.60)
All Share
56615.28
(-0.24)
Top 40
51915.40
(-0.12)
Financial 15
11267.93
(-2.23)
Industrial 25
78746.96
(+0.33)
Resource 10
51438.56
(-0.02)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo