US judge orders Trump lawyers not to release evidence in documents probe

A US judge has ordered former president Donald Trump's defence lawyers not to release evidence in the classified documents case to the media or the public.
Getty Images/The Washington Post
A US judge in Florida on Monday ordered defence lawyers for former president Donald Trump not to release evidence in the classified documents case to the media or the public, according to a court filing.

The order from US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart also put strict conditions on Trump's access to the materials.

"The Discovery materials, along with any information derived therefrom, shall not be disclosed to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform, without prior notice to and consent of the United States or approval of the Court," the order filed on Monday said.

It also specified that Trump "shall not retain copies" and that he may only review case materials "under the direct supervision of Defense Counsel or a member of Defense Counsel's staff."

The order granted a motion filed last week by prosecutors who had asked the court to put conditions on how the defence stores and uses the documents.

Trump, who is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was indicted on federal charges earlier this month. He was accused of illegally retaining classified government documents after leaving the White House and then conspiring to obstruct a federal probe of the matter.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 37 counts in court.

The former president faces other legal hurdles, having been indicted by New York prosecutors in connection with an alleged hush-money payment to a porn star.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, is also probing Trump's alleged role in actions surrounding his loss in the 2020 presidential election that culminated in Trump supporters' deadly attack on the US. Capitol on 6 January, 2021.

