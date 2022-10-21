21 Oct

US judge shoots down New York law from banning guns in church

accreditation
  • Judge John Sinatra ruled that New York could not ban guns in churches.
  • The ruling is a victory for gun-rights activists.
  • The US Supreme Court struck down a New York law which banned people from carrying gun without proof of special circumstances.

A federal judge on Thursday barred the state of New York, at least for now, from enforcing the part of a closely-watched gun law that bans firearms from churches or other places of worship.

The ruling marks the latest victory for gun owners in a tug-of-war with the state of New York over its strict new statute, which as of 1 September makes obtaining a license more difficult and prohibits firearms in a long list of "sensitive" public and private places.

Places of worship are among those places where guns are now forbidden. Two church leaders sued last week, saying that such a constraint ran counter to the gun rights spelled out in the Second Amendment of the US constitution.

READ | 'Significant victory for the rights of young adults' as US judge throws out Texas gun ban

US District Judge John Sinatra agreed in a 40-page written ruling, issuing a temporary restraining order against the state of New York from carrying out the law while the court fight proceeds.

Sinatra cited a landmark US Supreme Court decision in June that struck down New York's previous law, which barred individuals from carrying a handgun in public without proof of special circumstances. 

The top court found that the statute, enacted in 1913, violated the Second Amendment.

New York legislators quickly passed new rules on gun ownership which Sinatra, in his ruling, called "even more restrictive" than the law struck down by the Supreme Court.

Sinatra wrote:

The nation's history does not countenance such an incursion into the right to keep and bear arms across all places of worship across the state.

"The right to self-defence is no less important and no less recognised at these places."

The judge added that, based on the Supreme Court's ruling earlier this year the plaintiffs were likely to succeed on the merits of their lawsuit.

The New York Attorney General's Office could not be reached for comment on Thursday evening.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
