37m ago

add bookmark

US judge strikes Tennessee abortion law requiring 48-hour waiting period

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A US federal judge struck down a Tennessee law requiring a 48-hour waiting period for abortions.
  • Judge Bernard Freidman said the law placed a burden on women.
  • Tennessee's attorney general pressed disappointment at the ruling.

A US federal judge on Wednesday struck down a Tennessee law requiring a 48-hour waiting period for abortions, saying it placed an unconstitutional burden on women.

The law, which went into effect in 2015, required abortion providers to inform patients of the risks and wait at least 48 hours before proceeding, "to ensure that a consent for an abortion is truly informed consent".

READ | Texas loses bid to reinstate ban on second-trimester abortion procedure

US District Court Judge Bernard Freidman ruled in favour of several abortion clinics that sued the state in 2015.

"The statute imposes numerous burdens that, taken together, place women's physical and psychological health and well-being at risk," Freidman wrote in the decision.

"The burdens especially affect low-income women, who comprise the vast majority of those seeking an abortion."

US political controversy over abortion

Freidman's decision was a victory for abortion rights advocates at a moment of heightened US political controversy over abortion.

The Centre for Reproductive Rights, an abortion rights advocacy group, is challenging similar waiting period laws in Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Oklahoma, it said on Wednesday.

In the 2019 Tennessee trial, doctors testifying for the abortion clinics said the law created unjustifiable logistical difficulties for women, particularly for those who had to take time off work and travel up to 160km to the nearest abortion clinic on two separate occasions, 48 hours apart.

Witnesses for the state testified that the waiting period was necessary for decision making and that abortions could have adverse effects on women's mental health.

The judge wrote in the opinion that the law did not further "the asserted state interests of protecting foetal life or benefiting women’s mental and emotional health".

Samantha Fisher, a spokesperson for Tennessee's attorney general, said by email that the office was disappointed by the ruling and considering whether to appeal.

Ashley Coffield, president of Planned Parenthood's Tennessee and North Mississippi chapter, said in a statement that the ruling was "a win for patients".

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Texas loses bid to reinstate ban on second-trimester abortion procedure
Trump court nominee Barrett fends off questions on abortion, health care
WATCH | US abortion rights plaintiff says she was paid to switch sides
Read more on:
us
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 1766 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 2056 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

4h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.68
(-0.92)
ZAR/GBP
21.55
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
19.52
(-0.60)
ZAR/AUD
11.79
(+0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1894.30
(-0.11)
Silver
23.73
(-1.62)
Platinum
846.00
(-0.88)
Brent Crude
43.43
(+2.05)
Palladium
2316.00
(-0.26)
All Share
54461.49
(-1.68)
Top 40
50152.62
(-1.74)
Financial 15
9621.07
(-1.15)
Industrial 25
74168.25
(-1.78)
Resource 10
53737.69
(-1.91)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo