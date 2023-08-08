37m ago

US judge tosses Trump suit against E Jean Carroll over sexual abuse case

  • Donald Trump lost a lawsuit against E Jean Carroll.
  • He claimed she defamed him.
  • The judge found her allegations of rape to be "substantially true".

A federal judge in New York on Monday tossed out a lawsuit by Donald Trump in which he claimed he had been defamed by a former magazine columnist after she won a sex abuse case against him.

The former president was found liable in May for sexually abusing E Jean Carroll in a New York department store in the 1990s - but not for raping her.

Trump sought to turn the tables on the 79-year-old former Elle magazine columnist by filing his own suit in June arguing she had defamed him by continuing to tell US media that he raped her, despite the civil trial verdict.

But in his dismissal ruling on Monday, District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Carroll's statements that Trump raped her are "substantially true".

Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million after the civil trial.

He denies the allegations and has appealed the judgment.

Carroll has sought new damages after Trump called her a "whack job" on CNN the day after the civil trial verdict.

Donald Trump's suit against E Jean Carroll was dismissed.

Reuters reported that Trump is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

He has also pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in three separate indictments, including over his effort to reverse his 2020 election loss and his role in events leading to the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump sued Carroll after the former Elle magazine columnist said "oh yes, he did; oh yes, he did" when asked on CNN about the jury's finding that he had not raped her.

He also objected to Carroll recounting how she had told his lawyer "he did it and you know it" soon after the verdict was read.

Kaplan had previously found convincing proof that Trump "deliberately and forcibly" penetrated Carroll's vagina with his fingers, causing immediate pain and long-lasting emotional and psychological harm.

The verdict reflected that "Mr Trump 'raped' her, albeit digitally rather than with his penis," Kaplan wrote on Monday.

"Thus, it establishes against him the substantial truth of Ms. Carroll's 'rape' accusations."

