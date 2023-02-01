1h ago

US Justice Department searching Biden's beach house

Joe Biden.
Joe Biden.
Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

The US Justice Department is conducting a planned search of President Joe Biden's Delaware beach house, his lawyer said on Wednesday, adding that the president is cooperating with the search.

"We agreed to cooperate," Biden's personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, said in a statement, saying more information would be released after the search was concluded.

The Justice Department has previously searched the Democratic president's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and an office space he had used.

Classified documents have also been found in the homes of former Republican President Donald Trump and his former vice president, Mike Pence.

Biden has vowed to cooperate with the searches and Pence had said he takes responsibility for the found documents. Trump resisted efforts to return materials in his possession, prompting a FBI search of his Florida home and resort last year.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed two separate special counsels to review Trump and Biden's handling of such documents as both eye the 2024 presidential election.

Meanwhile, the National Archives has reportedly asked all former US presidents and vice presidents to search their personal records for classified documents or other presidential material that should have been turned over when they left office.

It is unlawful to knowingly or willfully remove or retain classified material, although no current or former president or vice president has been charged with wrongdoing.

