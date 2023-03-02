38m ago

Share

US Justice Dept seeks rejection of Trump immunity claim in 6 January lawsuits

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former US president Donald Trump.
Former US president Donald Trump.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
  • The US Justice Department says a lawsuit against former president Donald Trump over the 6 January attack should proceed.
  • Democrats in Congress and police officers have filed several civil lawsuits over the Capitol riots.
  • Trump has argued he is protected from the lawsuit by immunity conferred on a president performing his official duties.

The US Justice Department on Thursday urged an appeals court to reject former president Donald Trump's claim that he is automatically immune from lawsuits over his supporters' assault on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit had asked for the Justice Department's view as it weighs whether to allow civil lawsuits against Trump over the riot.

Trump had argued that he was acting as president when he told a crowd of supporters he would never concede the 2020 election and to "fight like hell" ahead of the congressional certification of president Joe Biden's electoral victory.

The appeals court heard arguments in the case in December.

The US Supreme Court held in 1982 that presidents could not be sued over their official acts. But US District Judge Amit Mehta ruled last February that Trump's fiery speech on 6 January did not fall within his official scope of duties, allowing the lawsuits to proceed. Trump is appealing that ruling.

The Justice Department said in Thursday's filing that it was not taking a stance on whether Trump's speech encouraged the Capitol riots. However, it told the court that "incitement of imminent private violence" would not fall within the scope of a president's official duties.

Lawyers for Trump and the plaintiffs in the lawsuits did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Democrats in Congress and police officers have filed several civil lawsuits over the Capitol riots, with some alleging that Trump conspired with others to block the certification of Biden's 2020 election win.

The Justice Department has weighed in on litigation targeting US officials' 6 January conduct.

In July 2021, it rejected a request by Mo Brooks, who was a Republican Congressman at the time, to defend him from a lawsuit by Democratic House member Eric Swalwell. The department said allegedly inciting an attack on the US Capitol would not fall "within the scope of employment of a representative - or any federal employee."

At the same time, the Justice Department is defending Trump in a defamation case from the writer E. Jean Carroll, who has accused the former president of raping her in the mid-1990 over statements he made while in office disparaging Carroll and her claims.

Justice Department lawyers have said Trump is immune from the defamation lawsuit. In January, a different Washington appeals court heard arguments on whether Trump was acting as president under local law when he commented and was expected to rule on the immunity question.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpus
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
53% - 958 votes
Lewis Hamilton
20% - 367 votes
Charles Leclerc
14% - 251 votes
George Russell
5% - 81 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
8% - 140 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | Presidential paralysis: Is Ramaphosa ghosting us?

8h ago

LISTEN LIVE | Presidential paralysis: Is Ramaphosa ghosting us?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.19
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.73
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.28
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.25
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
961.91
+1.5%
Palladium
1,444.40
+1.0%
Gold
1,837.43
+0.0%
Silver
20.93
-0.3%
Brent Crude
84.31
+1.0%
Top 40
71,585
-1.4%
All Share
77,547
-1.4%
Resource 10
66,096
-1.0%
Industrial 25
103,620
-1.6%
Financial 15
16,478
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

10h ago

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

10h ago

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel...

27 Feb

Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel well prepared for it - survey
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23061.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo