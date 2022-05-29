57m ago

add bookmark

US Justice Dept to review Texas school shooting police response

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An officer walks outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on 24 May, 2022.
An officer walks outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on 24 May, 2022.
Allison Dinner / AFP

The US Justice Department will conduct an independent review of the police response to the recent mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, amid mounting questions over security personnel's actions to stop the gunman.

"The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active-shooter events," said DoJ spokesman Anthony Coley in a statement.

The review was requested by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and "will be fair, transparent and independent," Coley added.

On Tuesday, a teen gunman stormed Robb Elementary School in the small Texas town of Uvalde, killing 19 children and two teachers, the latest in an epidemic of deadly mass shootings in the United States.

In the wake of the shooting, the behaviour of the police has come under severe scrutiny as accounts emerge of their slow reaction.

Texas authorities admitted Friday that as many as 19 police officers were in the school hallway for nearly an hour before breaching the room the gunman was in and killing him, saying the officers mistakenly thought he had stopped killing and was now barricaded.

Officials now call this delay a "wrong decision" but parents have expressed fury.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ustexasmass shooting
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 4152 votes
No
53% - 4638 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.60
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.68
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.75
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.17
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,853.66
0.0%
Silver
22.12
0.0%
Palladium
2,076.50
0.0%
Platinum
956.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
119.43
+1.7%
Top 40
63,883
+1.4%
All Share
70,486
+1.4%
Resource 10
76,948
+0.6%
Industrial 25
76,115
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,257
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

27 May

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo