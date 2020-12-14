58m ago

add bookmark

US lawmakers set to release $908 billion Covid-19 plan

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A source says the US Covid-19 plan will be split into packages.
  • One will a $748 billion plan and the other, a $160 billion plan.
  • Republicans and Democrats are battling over liability protections for businesses.


The text of a $908 billion bipartisan Covid-19 relief plan is set to be released as early as Monday and will be split into two packages in a bid to win approval, a person briefed on the matter said.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The plan's highlights were made public on 1 December, but the authors now plan to divide the measure into two separate proposals, the source said.

One will be a $748 billion proposal, which includes money for small businesses, the jobless and Covid-19 vaccine distribution. The other will include some key sticking points: liability protections for business and $160 billion for state and local governments.

One of the sponsors of the $908 billion plan, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, said on Sunday it would be introduced formally on Monday.

"The plan is alive and well and there's no way, no way that we are going to leave Washington without taking care of the emergency needs of our people," Manchin told Fox News.

Also on Sunday, the US House of Representatives' No 2 Democrat, Steny Hoyer, suggested his party might be willing to accept a coronavirus relief deal without the state and local aid that Democrats have been insisting should be part of it.

Frontline public workers

Congressional negotiators have been trying for months to reach agreement on a new coronavirus aid bill, after Congress approved $3 trillion in relief earlier this year.

Leading lawmakers would like to attach the Covid-19 aid package to a massive bill funding the government that needs to be done by Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, suggested last week scrapping aid to state and local governments - a Democratic priority that many Republicans oppose - as well as liability protections for business - a Republican priority opposed by many Democrats - in order to break the stalemate.

But top Democrats rejected that idea last week, saying that dropping new aid to state and local governments would put at risk the jobs of police, firefighters and other frontline public workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

US airlines would receive $17 billion for four months of payroll support under the $908 billion plan, while public transit systems would receive $15 billion and there would be $4 billion for airports and $1 billion for passenger railroad Amtrak, the sponsors said on 1 December.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 4954 votes
No, I will not
40% - 4538 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 1875 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
15.01
(+0.16)
ZAR/GBP
20.15
(-0.62)
ZAR/EUR
18.25
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.36
(-0.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.02)
Gold
1823.90
(-0.70)
Silver
23.82
(-0.46)
Platinum
1020.00
(+0.10)
Brent Crude
50.07
(0.00)
Palladium
2314.99
(+0.37)
All Share
59492.08
(+0.13)
Top 40
54520.37
(+0.11)
Financial 15
11958.34
(+1.76)
Industrial 25
79153.71
(-0.64)
Resource 10
56936.42
(+0.48)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo