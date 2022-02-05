37m ago

add bookmark

US lawyer Avenatti guilty of stealing from porn actress

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Stormy Daniels's ex-lLawyer Michael Avenatti was found guilty in the Manhattan federal court in New York of stealing $300 000 from porn actress.
  • Avenatti was convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft after stealing money owed to Daniels for writing a book about her alleged tryst with Donald Trump.
  • He tricked literary agents into sending $300 000 of an $800 000 advance she received for a book called "Full Disclosure" into a bank account that he controlled.

Disgraced US celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti was found guilty Friday of stealing $300 000 from porn actress Stormy Daniels, who was due the money for writing a book about her alleged tryst with Donald Trump.

Avenatti, who represented Daniels in her lawsuit against the former president, was convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft following a trial in the Manhattan federal court in New York.

It was the latest criminal conviction for the 50-year-old former California attorney who was found guilty in February 2020 of trying to extort millions of dollars from sports apparel giant Nike.

Avenatti's current predicament is a far cry from the dizzying heights of February 2018 to March 2019 when he was the lawyer for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

He became a household name during her legal battles with Trump over hush money she received for an alleged affair with the then-real estate developer in 2006.

Reveling in his role as an outspoken critic of the president and darling of America's left, Avenatti appeared frequently on camera and on social media, raising suspicions that he harbored a run for the White House.

But 12 New York jurors agreed with prosecutors that while representing Daniels, Avenatti was also defrauding her.

He tricked literary agents into sending $300 000 of an $800 000 advance she received for a book called "Full Disclosure" into a bank account that he controlled, without her knowledge.

Avenatti then spent the money on personal and professional expenses including plane tickets, restaurant meals and the lease of a Ferrari, prosecutors said.

He later paid back about half the money, or $150 000. Avenatti, representing himself during the trial, unsuccessfully argued that he was owed the payments.

Wire fraud and aggravated identity theft carry a total maximum prison sentence of 22 years although Avenatti is likely to serve much less.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in jail last summer for the attempted extortion of Nike and also faces a re-trial in a fraud case in California.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
michael avenattistormy danielsus
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Are you happy that government has announced an end to rotational learning in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's long overdue
86% - 1397 votes
No, I'm concerned it will lead to another wave
14% - 220 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.93
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.70
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,807.95
0.0%
Silver
22.52
0.0%
Palladium
2,288.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,027.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.27
+2.3%
Top 40
68,679
+0.3%
All Share
75,206
+0.3%
Resource 10
75,693
+1.5%
Industrial 25
93,597
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,480
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo