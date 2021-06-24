US lawyer Giuliani's law licence suspended over false claims related to Donald Trump's election loss

Rudi Giuliani's law licence has been suspended by a New York court because of "false statements".

He had questioned the validity of Donald Trump's election defeat in 2020.

Giuliani has helped Trump's campaign in filing numerous lawsuits questioning the vote counting in that election.

A New York court suspended Rudy Giuliani's law licence on Thursday for claiming that Donald Trump lost last year's presidential election because of fraud.



A court ruled that Giuliani made "demonstrably false and misleading statements" as Trump's lawyer during the ex-president's attempt to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden.

Giuliani, 77, helped the Trump campaign file numerous lawsuits in several states alleging without evidence that the Democratic Party had rigged the election.

"These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent's narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client," the appellate court wrote in a 33-page ruling.

WRAP | The US elections 2020: Full coverage

The court added that Giuliani's conduct "immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law."

The request to remove his licence was filed by dozens of prominent lawyers who said they were acting to defend American democracy.

Face

Giuliani can challenge the decision, however, the ruling noted that at the end of the proceedings he will likely face "substantial permanent sanctions."

The suspension is remarkable for the fact Giuliani once served as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, one of the top prosecutor jobs in the United States.

He was also mayor of New York City for eight years, earning national acclaim for leading the US financial capital in the aftermath of the 11 September 2001 attacks on the US by Al-Qaeda.

Giuliani is currently in the crosshairs of Manhattan prosecutors who are investigating his activities in Ukraine.

Giuliani was Trump's personal lawyer when the president was impeached in December 2019 for seeking political help from Ukraine.

FBI agents raided his New York home and offices in late April. He has denounced the operation as politically motivated.