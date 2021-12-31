1h ago

add bookmark

US man shoots dead daughter after mistaking her for intruder

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
  • A man in Ohio shot dead his own 16-year-old daughter after mistaking her for an intruder breaking into the family home.
  • The death of Janae Hairston added to the long list of gun violence victims in the United States this year.
  • Emergency responders arrived a few minutes later and transported Hairston to the local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 05:42.

    A man in Ohio shot dead his own 16-year-old daughter after mistaking her for an intruder breaking into the family home, local police said Thursday.

    The death of Janae Hairston added to the long list of gun violence victims in the United States this year.

    Her mother called emergency services at 04:30 am on Wednesday to report that her daughter was lying on the floor of their garage, after being shot by her father who mistook her for an intruder, police said.

    Both parents could be heard frantically begging their daughter to wake up, according to local newspaper The Columbus Dispatch, which obtained a recording of the call.

    Emergency responders arrived a few minutes later and transported Hairston to the local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 05:42.

    "We are saddened by this tragic loss and will make every effort to help students and families cope," said Hairston's school district, in a note to parents published by local press.

    About a mile away, three other people - aged six, nine and 22 - were killed on 7 December.

    The two youngest victims were students in the same school district as Hairston in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio's capital.

    The Columbus Dispatch said 2021 was on track to become one of the deadliest years in the city's history for shootings and homicides.

    Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, gun violence has risen sharply in the United States, where gun rights are a hotly debated issue, but largely protected by the constitution.

    According to the site Gun Violence Archive, more than 44 000 people have been killed by guns in the United States this year, including suicides, of which 1 517 were minors.

    Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    usus shootings
    Lottery
    Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Podcasts
    LISTEN | Free for one day only: The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

    5h ago

    LISTEN | Free for one day only: The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

    11 Dec

    PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
    Podcast series: click here to find them all

    25 Jun

    Podcast series: click here to find them all
    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

    10 Dec

    My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

    04 Dec

    PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

    27 Nov

    PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
    Listen
    Rand - Dollar
    15.89
    +0.1%
    Rand - Pound
    21.47
    -0.0%
    Rand - Euro
    18.01
    -0.0%
    Rand - Aus dollar
    11.56
    -0.6%
    Rand - Yen
    0.14
    +0.1%
    Gold
    1,818.86
    +0.2%
    Silver
    23.16
    +0.5%
    Palladium
    1,941.00
    -1.4%
    Platinum
    961.50
    -0.4%
    Brent Crude
    79.53
    +0.4%
    Top 40
    67,052
    -0.1%
    All Share
    73,709
    -0.1%
    Resource 10
    70,973
    -0.1%
    Industrial 25
    95,457
    +0.0%
    Financial 15
    14,799
    -0.5%
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
    Feel Good
    FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

    21 Dec

    FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
    KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

    14 Dec

    KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

    16 Dec

    WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
    More Feel Good news stories
    Editorial feedback and complaints

    Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

    LEARN MORE
    © 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
    Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
    Contact Us
    Iab Logo