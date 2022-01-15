52m ago

US man who faked death to evade rape charges found alive in UK

accreditation
Screengrab of Nicholas Alahverdian from a news interview.
WPRRI / YouTube
  • Authorities say Nicholas Alahverdian was captured in Scotland after being hospitalised with Covid-19.
  • He is suspected of faking his death and fleeing the country to avoid punishment in Utah and other states.
  • Alahverdian was identified after having a severe case of Covid-19 and being placed on a ventilator at a hospital in Glasgow.

A Rhode Island man who is believed to have faked his death and fled the US to evade prosecution in Utah and other states has been apprehended in Scotland after being hospitalised with Covid-19, authorities have said.

Nicholas Alahverdian was discovered after developing a serious case of the coronavirus and being placed on a ventilator at a hospital in Glasgow, Rhode Island State Police Major Robert Creamer told The Providence Journal on Wednesday.

Alahverdian 34, who was wanted by Interpol, now faces extradition to the US to face a charge of first-degree rape in Utah in 2008.

Court documents unsealed on Thursday show Alahverdian met a 21-year-old woman on MySpace in 2008, when he was living in Orem, Utah, and going by the name Nicholas Rossi, WPRI-TV reported.

The woman said that she ended the relationship, but that Alahverdian owed her money, promised to pay her back and instead sexually assaulted her in his apartment.

Utah County Attorney David Leavitt’s office said on Wednesday that DNA evidence collected at the time was not tested until 2017 as part of a state effort to test backlogged rape kits. The Utah evidence ultimately came back as a match to a sexual assault case in Ohio.

Leavitt’s office said in a statement:

Investigators also learned that Nicholas Rossi had fled the country to avoid prosecution in Ohio and attempted to lead investigators and state legislators in other states to believe that he was deceased. Mr Rossi was discovered to be living under an assumed name in Scotland.

Rhode Island State Police have also said he is wanted in that state for failing to register as a sex offender, while the FBI has said he is also wanted in his home state of Ohio on charges he took out credit cards in his foster father’s name and amassed more than $200 000 in debts.

It’s not clear whether Alahverdian has a lawyer; an email seeking comment was sent to the “Alahverdian Family Office,” which had sent a notice in 2020 about his funeral and memorial service at a church in Providence, Rhode Island.

Alahverdian had for years been an outspoken critic of Rhode Island’s Department of Children, Youth and Families, testifying before state lawmakers about being sexually abused and tortured while in foster care.

In 2020, he told local media outlets he had late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had weeks to live, The Journal reported.

An obituary published online claimed he died on 29 February 2020, but by last year, Rhode Island state police, Alahverdian’s former lawyer and former foster family were publicly questioning whether he actually died.

