1h ago

Share

US Marine charged with manslaughter in death of NY subway rider

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Daniel Penny allegedly caused the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on 1 May.
  • Neely was a New York street artist known for his Michael Jackson impersonations.
  • The US Marine will face secondary manslaughter, which could carry a jail term of up to 15 years.

New York prosecutors have charged a US Marine - who allegedly caused the chokehold death of a homeless man on the city subway - with manslaughter, a spokesperson said Thursday.

"We can confirm that Daniel Penny was arrested on a charge of manslaughter in the second degree," the spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told AFP.

He added that Penny would likely appear in a state court to answer the charge on Friday.

The death of Jordan Neely - widely identified as a Michael Jackson impersonator who often performed on the train - earlier this month sparked outrage.

It was caught on camera and angered activists and left-leaning lawmakers, leading to protests calling for the arrest of the alleged perpetrator.

The video showed Neely, 30, on the ground of a subway train as another man, reportedly 24-year-old US Marine Penny, held him around the neck.

Witnesses said the serviceman allegedly restrained Neely after the latter was acting erratically on the train and screaming at passengers for food and drink.


The incident touches on two burning issues in America's financial capital - the many homeless people with mental illness and residents' fears for safety on the underground.

It also had a racial element - Neely was Black, and Penny was white.

Family and friends told local media that Neely had a history of mental illness, like many living on the streets in the country's biggest city, with almost nine million residents.

Reports said Neely had been arrested dozens of times and that his mother had been murdered as a teenager.

Mental health and homeless activists said the city had failed Neely. Left-wing congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, said Neely had been "murdered."

Protesters - including some who spilled onto subway tracks last weekend, sparking several arrests - decried Neely's death as an example of white "vigilantism."

Some social media users praised Penny for intervening, but many criticised the force used.

New York City's medical examiner said that Neely was killed by "compression" of the neck and ruled the death a homicide.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree with calls to move away from the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the USD wields the power
61% - 1934 votes
Yes, let’s empower other currencies
39% - 1219 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

10h ago

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.37
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
24.11
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
21.01
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.86
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
1,055.56
-3.5%
Palladium
1,510.14
-3.0%
Gold
2,014.88
-0.0%
Silver
24.02
-0.7%
Brent Crude
74.98
-1.9%
Top 40
72,961
+1.8%
All Share
78,330
+1.7%
Resource 10
69,837
+0.8%
Industrial 25
108,036
+2.2%
Financial 15
14,941
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

4h ago

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo