1h ago

add bookmark

US 'most prolific serial killer' Samuel Little dies aged 80

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Serial killer Samuel Little has died in California aged 80.
Serial killer Samuel Little has died in California aged 80.
Ector County Sheriff's Office, AFP
  • Serial killer Samuel Little died.
  • He confessed to murdering 93 people between 1970 and 2005.
  • The  FBI named him the United States' most prolific serial killer.

Samuel Little, the United States' most prolific serial killer according to the FBI, died in California aged 80 on Wednesday, prison officials said.

Little confessed to 93 murders - mostly of women - carried out between 1970 and 2005, but his coast-to-coast killing spree went undetected for decades.

The former boxer's victims were mostly drug addicts and prostitutes, and in many cases the women were never identified or their deaths were not investigated.

READ | Wolseley residents say alleged 'serial killer' laughed, waved at them from police van

After Little began naming victims from behind bars, the Federal Bureau of Investigation last year confirmed Little's involvement in at least 50 of the deaths, and described all his other claims as "credible".

He died in hospital early on Wednesday, with Los Angeles coroners yet to determine the cause of death, the California Department of Corrections said in a statement.

Little was serving three consecutive life-without-parole sentences, after being jailed in 2014.

Also known as Samuel McDowell, Little stood 1.9m tall and typically knocked out his victims with powerful punches before strangling them, leaving no obvious signs of homicide such as stab marks or bullet wounds.

That factor combined with the victims' backgrounds meant many of the deaths were attributed to drug overdoses or accidents, as well as natural causes.

Little grew up in Ohio, dropped out of high school and lived a "nomadic life", shoplifting or stealing to buy alcohol and drugs, the FBI said.

His criminal record began in 1956 with arrests for shoplifting, fraud, drugs and breaking and entering.

He was accused of murdering women in Mississippi and Florida in the early 1980s but was not convicted.

US media reports recently said he suffered heart disease and diabetes.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 12161 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10403 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4011 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.61
(+0.21)
ZAR/GBP
19.93
(+0.11)
ZAR/EUR
17.96
(+0.24)
ZAR/AUD
11.25
(+0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.22)
Gold
1893.61
(-0.05)
Silver
26.49
(-0.45)
Platinum
1068.00
(-0.13)
Brent Crude
51.46
(+0.78)
Palladium
2354.00
(+0.51)
All Share
59483.68
(-0.25)
Top 40
54460.97
(-0.28)
Financial 15
12144.32
(-0.21)
Industrial 25
77972.33
(-0.24)
Resource 10
57543.97
(-0.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo