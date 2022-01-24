1h ago

US orders departure of Ukraine embassy staff family members as Russia troops amass near border

  • The US has ordered the departure of family members of staff at its Ukraine embassy, as well as the voluntary departure of employees.
  • The US cited the ongoing threat of military action from Russia, who have massed troops near the border with Ukraine.
  • Moscow insisted it has no plans to invade, but the US embassy in a statement warned that "military action by Russia could come at any time".

WASHINGTON – The United States on Sunday ordered the departure of family members of staff at its embassy in Ukraine, citing the continuing threat of military action from Russia.

The US State Department also authorised the voluntary departure of US government employees and said Americans should consider departing immediately.

The US Embassy said:

We have been in consultation with the Ukrainian government about this step and are coordinating with Allied and partner embassies in Kyiv as they determine their posture.

Russia has massed troops near the border with Ukraine prompting tensions with Western powers. Moscow has insisted it has no plans to invade.

The US Embassy in Kyiv warned in a statement that "military action by Russia could come at any time and the United States government will not be in a position to evacuate American citizens in such a contingency, so US citizens currently present in Ukraine should plan accordingly".

The State Department also said it was authorising the "voluntary departure of US direct hire employees".

The New York Times reported late on Sunday that President Joe Biden was considering deploying several thousand US troops to NATO allies in Eastern Europe and the Baltics.

'Ongoing tension along border'

The Pentagon declined to comment on the New York Times report but noted that Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby on Friday said, "we're going to make sure that we have options ready to reassure our allies, particularly on – on NATO's Eastern Flank".

"If there's another incursion and if they need that reassurance, if they need the capabilities to be bolstered, we're going to do that and we're going to make sure that we're – that we're ready to do that," Kirby said.

US and Russian diplomats made no major breakthrough at talks on Friday.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby speaks during
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon on 3 September 2021.

On Sunday, Britain accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv.

The State Department late on Sunday also reissued its advisory for Russia, warning Americans not to travel, citing "ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine". It also added, "given the ongoing volatility of the situation, US citizens are strongly advised against travelling by land from Russia to Ukraine through this region".

State Department officials declined to say how many Americans are currently believed to be in Ukraine.

The US Embassy in Ukraine said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution due to continued Russian efforts to destabilise the country and undermine the security of Ukrainian citizens and others visiting or residing in Ukraine".

The US Embassy in Kyiv is continuing to operate and its Chargé d’Affaires Kristina Kvien remains in Ukraine, State Department officials said.

