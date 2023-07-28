39m ago

Share

US orders non-emergency personnel to leave violence-hit Haiti

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Motorcyclists drive by burning tires during a police demonstration after a gang attack on a police station which left six officers dead, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 26, 2023. The US has ordered its nonessential personnel and family of government employees to leave Haiti as the Caribbean nation faces spiraling insecurity, the State Department said in a July 27, 2023, travel advisory. Richard Pierrin / AFP
Motorcyclists drive by burning tires during a police demonstration after a gang attack on a police station which left six officers dead, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 26, 2023. The US has ordered its nonessential personnel and family of government employees to leave Haiti as the Caribbean nation faces spiraling insecurity, the State Department said in a July 27, 2023, travel advisory. Richard Pierrin / AFP
  • Non-emergency US government staff must evacuate Haiti as gang violence, kidnappings, and political turmoil continue to grip the nation.
  • Widespread insecurity hampers access to essential services, exacerbating food shortages and public safety concerns.
  • Haiti's plea for international help in forming a specialised armed force remains unanswered as the crisis enters a perilous phase.

The United States has ordered non-emergency government personnel to leave Haiti as the Caribbean nation continues to reel under widespread gang violence, kidnappings and political instability.

In a travel advisory issued late on Thursday, the US State Department ordered the departure of non-emergency personnel and their family member. It said US citizens in Haiti should leave "as soon as possible".

"Kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include US citizens," the statement added that violent crimes, including armed robbery and carjackings, are also common.

"Protests, demonstrations, tire burning, and roadblocks are frequent, unpredictable, and can turn violent. The US government is extremely limited in providing emergency services to US citizens in Haiti," it said.

Gang violence has surged in Haiti and the capital, Port-au-Prince, particularly after the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise. And the country's virtually non-existent government system has made stemming attacks even more difficult.

The violence has impeded access to healthcare facilities, forced the closure of schools and clinics, and worsened already dire food insecurity by cutting residents of gang-controlled areas off from critical supplies.

And Haiti's de facto leader, Prime Minister Ariel Henry, whom Moise chose for the post just days before he was killed, has faced a crisis of legitimacy – and attempts to chart a political transition for Haiti have failed.

This week, groups of displaced Haitians gathered outside the US embassy in Port-au-Princeto to seek safety from the gangs.

"Gangs just shoot, and they ask for control of the area. They took our house, and we were in the street. We want help to go back home," one woman outside the embassy said, as reported by CNN.

Last October, Henry called on the international community to help set up a "specialised armed force" to quell the violence, a demand that has the backing of the US and the United Nations.

"Solutions to the crisis must be owned and led by the people of Haiti, but the scale of the problems is such that they require the international community's immediate response and support," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in April.

And in mid-July, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution urging member states to support the Haitian National Police, "including through the deployment of a specialised force, upon consultation with Haitian stakeholders".

But no country has agreed to lead the mission, and some Haitian civil society leaders have rejected the prospect of foreign intervention, saying past deployments have brought more harm than good to the country.

Instead, many have called on countries to equip better Haiti's national police force – which lacks resources to take on the gangs – and to stop the flow of weapons into the country and sanction corrupt Haitian political and business actors.

"There is a strong case for deploying an international force to Haiti, but it could be a very risky mission," Richard Gowan, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, told the AFP news agency this week.

"The gangs are well-armed, and there is no clear exit strategy if a mission does deploy," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ushaiti
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 10188 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 457 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.61
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
22.66
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.44
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.74
+1.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+2.1%
Platinum
938.20
+0.1%
Palladium
1,255.29
+1.9%
Gold
1,961.76
+0.8%
Silver
24.38
+1.0%
Brent Crude
84.24
+1.6%
Top 40
73,120
+0.3%
All Share
78,507
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,327
-1.2%
Industrial 25
108,466
+1.5%
Financial 15
17,329
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

6h ago

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo