26m ago

add bookmark

US panel weighs authorising Covid-19 vaccines for youngest children

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Vials of the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines. (HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)
Vials of the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines. (HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)

After months of anxious waiting for many parents, a panel of experts convened by the US Food and Drug Administration met on  Wednesday to weigh recommending Covid-19 vaccines for the nation's youngest children.

Children under five are the only age group not yet eligible for Covid-19 immunisation in the United States and most other countries.

If, as expected, panelists vote in favour of greenlighting the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, formal authorisations should follow quickly, with the first shots in arms expected by next week.

Opening the meeting, senior FDA scientist Peter Marks said that despite studies showing the majority of children have now been infected with the coronavirus, the high rate of hospitalisations among babies, infants and toddlers during last winter's Omicron wave underscored the urgent need for vaccination.

"We are dealing with an issue where we have to be careful we don't become numb to the pediatric deaths because of the overwhelming number of older deaths," he said. 

Every life is important and vaccine-preventable deaths are something we would like to try to do something about.

The United States has recorded 480 Covid-19 deaths in the 0-4 age group so far in the pandemic, according to latest official data - far higher than even a "terrible flu season," such as that of 2009-2010, when the H1N1 influenza strain caused 78 deaths in that age range, Marks said.

Ahead of the meeting, the FDA posted its independent analyses of the pharmaceutical companies' vaccines, deeming both safe and effective.

Both vaccines are based on messenger RNA, which delivers genetic code for the coronavirus spike protein to human cells, training the immune system to be ready for when it encounters the real virus. The technology is now considered the leading Covid-19 vaccination platform.

Pfizer is seeking authorisation for three doses at three micrograms given to children aged six months through four years, while Moderna has asked for the FDA to approve its vaccine as two doses of a higher 25 micrograms for ages six months through five years.

Both vaccines were tested in trials of thousands of children. They were found to cause similar levels of mild side effects as in older age groups and triggered similar levels of antibodies.

High protection against severe disease 

Efficacy against infection was higher for Pfizer, with the company placing it at 80 percent, compared to Moderna's estimates of 51 percent for children aged six-months to two years old and 37 percent for those aged two to five years.

But the Pfizer figure is provisional and Moderna is studying adding a third dose later that may increase overall efficacy.

Moderna's Rituparna Das said during her presentation the figures were also similar to efficacy for two doses in adults during the Omicron wave.

Even with modest efficacy against symptomatic disease, the shots should provide strong protection against severe disease and death, as they have done in other age groups.


There are some 20 million US children aged four years and under.

Obesity, neurological disorders and asthma are associated with increased risk of severe disease among young children.

However, the FDA noted in a briefing document that "a majority of children hospitalised for Covid-19 have no underlying medical conditions."

Children can also go on to contract multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare but serious post-viral condition.

If the FDA-appointed experts recommend the two vaccines, then the matter will go to another committee convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a final say.

White House officials last week said the rollout of millions of shots at pharmacies and doctors' offices could begin as soon as 21 June.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usvaccinescoronavirus
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 7367 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 758 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 4336 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.79
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
19.24
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.50
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.07
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,834.59
+1.5%
Silver
21.73
+3.3%
Palladium
1,865.11
+2.5%
Platinum
945.75
+2.2%
Brent Crude
121.17
-0.9%
Top 40
61,163
+2.8%
All Share
67,502
+2.7%
Resource 10
70,819
+3.5%
Industrial 25
75,182
+2.6%
Financial 15
15,487
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo