US politicians ask gunmakers to testify after spate of mass shootings

First responders transport victims from the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade on 4 July 2022 in Illinois.
PHOTO: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images/AFP
  • US lawmakers have asked gun manufacturers to appear before a panel investigating the firearms industry following multiple mass shootings in the country. 
  • A bipartisan package on gun reform was signed into law in June. 
  • There have been 200 mass shootings reported in the US this year. 

The US House Oversight Committee has asked the chief executives of three gunmakers to testify on 20 July as part of its investigation into the firearms industry following a wave of high-profile mass shootings, the panel said on Thursday.

The panel called on the CEOs of Smith & Wesson Brands, Sturm, Ruger & Co, as well as privately held Daniel Defense to appear, according to letters sent to the companies released by the panel.

"I am deeply troubled that gun manufacturers continue to profit from the sale of weapons of war, including AR-15-style assault rifles," committee chairwoman Representative Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat, wrote.

She said: 

Products sold by your company have been used for decades to carry out homicides and even mass murders, yet your company has continued to market assault weapons to civilians.

Representatives for the gunmakers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lawmakers gave the CEOs until Friday to respond to the committee.

The panel cited Monday's mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, where a gunman allegedly killed at least seven people and wounded dozens of others with a high-powered rifle.

Last month, the panel heard from victims and relatives of recent mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Lawmakers are grappling with a recent spate of deadly attacks across the US, which has seen more than 200 mass shootings just this year.

A modest bipartisan package of gun reforms was signed into law in late June, while the US Supreme Court separately expanded gun owners' rights. Some US states have separately moved to act on guns following the top court's ruling.

The 20 July hearing will look into gun sales and marketing "and the broad civil immunity that has been granted to manufacturers," wrote Maloney.

"Your testimony is crucial to understand why your company continues to sell and market these weapons to civilians, what steps your company plans to take to protect the public, and what additional reforms are needed to prevent further deaths from your products," Maloney wrote in the letters to the CEOs of gunmakers.

Read more on:
usus shootings
