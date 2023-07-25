1h ago

US presidential hopeful DeSantis unhurt in crash

US presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks during an election night watch party at the Convention Center in Tampa, Florida, on November 8, 2022.
US presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks during an election night watch party at the Convention Center in Tampa, Florida, on November 8, 2022.
Giorgio VIERA / AFP via Getty Images
  • Republican candidate Ron DeSantis was involved in a car crash en route to a campaign stop in Tennessee.
  • DeSantis' campaign faces setbacks and self-inflicted woes, including glitch-ridden Twitter launch and overspending.
  • Former president Trump leads national polls by 33 points, while DeSantis holds 18.5 percent, ahead of other candidates.

Republican Florida governor and US presidential election candidate Ron DeSantis was involved in a car crash on Tuesday while travelling to a campaign stop in Tennessee, aides said.

He and his team were uninjured in the incident ahead of a scheduled appearance in Chattanooga, according to a statement sent to AFP by the campaign, which offered no further details.

"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," press secretary Bryan Griffin said.

The accident was the latest setback in a two-month campaign amid a reset after a series of largely self-inflicted woes that began with a glitch-ridden Twitter launch.

Campaign officials have acknowledged lavish overspending, according to US media reports. At the same time, DeSantis has been criticised for his awkwardness and inability to connect with ordinary voters on the campaign trail.

Former president Donald Trump commands a lead of around 33 points over DeSantis in national polling averages as a crowded field of candidates prepares for the first debate in Milwaukee on 23 August.

Despite languishing at 18.5 percent, DeSantis is still clear of the chasing pack and best placed to capitalise should Trump's legal woes take him out of the race.

In the FiveThirtyEight national average, former vice president Mike Pence is third with just 5.6 percent support, in a virtual tie with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who is at 5.5 percent.


