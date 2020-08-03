49m ago

US prosecutor says 'extensive criminal conduct' at Trump organisation reason for investigation

US President Donald Trump.
Montinique Monroe

A Manhattan District Attorney District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance told a judge on Monday that wanting eight years of US President Donald Trump's personal and corporate tax records is justified, AP reports.

According to Huffington Post, Vance said his reasons are justified because of public reports of "extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organisation".

Trump's latest legal challenge comes after the US Supreme Court ruled last month that the President does not have broad immunity from a state grand jury subpoena, CNN reports.

A US appeals court ruled in November that Trump must release eight years of tax returns, dealing a blow to his attempts to keep his personal earnings private, News24 reported.

Trump's lawyers said that the subpoena for Trumps's tax return was issued in "bad faith" and was equal to harassment.

