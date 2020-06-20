1h ago

add bookmark

US prosecutor who probed Trump allies refuses to quit

(Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)
(Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Geoffrey Berman oversaw the prosecution of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and probed advisor Rudy Giuliani
  • Attorney General William Barr announced Berman's resignation late on Friday
  • Berman, however, said he had no intention of quitting

A US prosecutor who investigated allies of President Donald Trump insisted on Friday he had no intention of quitting after the attorney general issued a press release announcing his resignation.

Geoffrey Berman oversaw the prosecution of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and probed advisor Rudy Giuliani's efforts to discredit the president's political opponents since he was appointed to head the powerful Southern District of New York attorney's office in 2018.

He also investigated two associates of Giuliani accused of campaign finance violations and helping dig up dirt on Trump's election challenger Joe Biden, which became the subject of an impeachment inquiry into the president.

Attorney General William Barr announced Berman's resignation late on Friday and said Trump would nominate Securities and Exchange Commission chief Jay Clayton as his replacement.

"I thank Geoffrey Berman, who is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of service as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York," Barr said.

But Berman said he first learned of his apparent departure from Barr's press release.

"I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning," Berman wrote.

"I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate. Until then, our investigations will move forward without interruption."

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer expressed concern over the attempt to fire Berman.

"This late Friday night dismissal reeks of potential corruption of the legal process," he said in a statement.

"What is angering President Trump? A previous action by this US Attorney or one that is ongoing?"

The Trump administration has fired several officials tasked with government oversight.

State Department inspector general Steve Linick was removed from his position last month after running a misconduct probe into Washington's top diplomat and steadfast Trump ally Mike Pompeo.

Berman's predecessor in the attorney's office, Preet Bharara, was sacked after he refused Trump's demand for his resignation.

"Why does a president get rid of his own hand-picked US Attorney in SDNY on a Friday night, less than 5 months before the election?" Bharara tweeted.

Related Links
Tulsa imposes curfew ahead of Trump rally
WATCH | Facebook pulls Trump ads which used Nazi symbol
In wily Bolton, Trump faces match like no other
Read more on:
donald trumpus
Lottery
2 scoop R149k in the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 565 votes
No
67% - 4759 votes
It needs to do more
25% - 1787 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.29
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.22)
Gold
1741.92
(+0.09)
Silver
17.59
(+0.03)
Platinum
807.00
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
41.85
(+1.62)
Palladium
1904.52
(+0.60)
All Share
54224.40
(+0.53)
Top 40
49812.34
(+0.45)
Financial 15
10552.73
(+0.58)
Industrial 25
75183.31
(-0.14)
Resource 10
49656.29
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun 2020

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo