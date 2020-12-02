02 Dec 2020

add bookmark

US prosecutors investigating potential White House 'bribery-for-pardon' scheme

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The White House
The White House
PHOTO: DEA/M. BORCHI/Getty Images
  • Federal prosecutors in Washington say they found evidence of a bribery scheme where political contributions were exchanged for presidential pardons.
  • In redacted court documents, US District Judge Beryl Howell described what she called a "bribery-for-pardon" investigation.
  • The US Justice Department is currently investigating the potential crime of money being funnelled to the White House.

The US Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funnelling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court documents unsealed in federal court.

US District Judge Beryl Howell on Tuesday released a heavily redacted order that described what she called a "bribery-for-pardon" investigation.

About half of the 18-page document was blacked out, with the publicly available version providing few details of the alleged scheme, and naming none of the people potentially involved.

It said federal prosecutors in Washington said they had obtained evidence of a bribery scheme in which someone "would offer a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence".

The order said prosecutors were also investigating a "secret lobbying scheme" in which two unidentified individuals "acted as lobbyists to senior White House officials, without complying with the registration requirement of the Lobbying Disclosure Act".

A Justice Department official said no government official is or was a target of the investigation.

The Justice Department had to ask Howell's permission to view certain emails between a lawyer and clients, who were not identified.

Howell granted the request in August, saying attorney-client privilege did not apply in that instance.

First of a string of pardons

Prosecutors had said they planned to "confront" three unnamed individuals with the communications and finish their investigation.

According to Howell's order, government investigators said they had seized "over fifty digital media devices, including iPhones, iPads, laptops, thumb drives, and computer and external hard drives".

Presidents enjoy wide latitude under the US Constitution in pardoning people convicted of federal crimes.

President Donald Trump last week pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

That was the first of what is expected to be a string of pardons in Trump's final weeks in the White House.

According to Howell's order, the Justice Department had recently told her it wanted to keep the investigation from becoming public because it detailed "individuals and conduct" that had not yet been charged.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'It's going to be a very hard thing' - Trump says he will leave office if Biden victory is confirmed
After weeks of waiting, Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition
White House planning for second Trump term despite defeat - official
Read more on:
usus politicscourtscrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
13% - 341 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 605 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1598 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
view
ZAR/USD
15.33
(-0.37)
ZAR/GBP
20.53
(-0.50)
ZAR/EUR
18.58
(-0.39)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-0.55)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.43)
Gold
1840.98
(+0.62)
Silver
24.14
(+0.60)
Platinum
1022.00
(+1.64)
Brent Crude
47.96
(+1.75)
Palladium
2403.01
(+0.95)
All Share
58651.74
(+0.63)
Top 40
53880.09
(+0.74)
Financial 15
11298.12
(-0.08)
Industrial 25
79578.40
(+0.65)
Resource 10
56074.40
(+1.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo