US races to investigate source of defence documents, spy games leaks

US military secrets have leaked online, said the Pentagon.

Documents appear to detail US information on allies.

South Korean weapons policies are among the documents.

The United States is assessing how the apparent leak of a trove of highly classified documents could impact national security, the Pentagon said on Sunday.

The breach - which is being investigated by the Justice Department - appears to include assessments and secret intelligence reports that touch not only on Ukraine and Russia but also highly sensitive analyses of US allies.

While the Defence Department is still reviewing the validity of photographed documents circulating online, they "appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material", Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a statement.

"An interagency effort has been stood up, focused on assessing the impact these photographed documents could have on US national security and on our allies and partners," Singh said.

The Justice Department said Saturday it has been in touch with the Defence Department about the issue and had opened an investigation.

A steady drip of dozens of leaked documents and slides have made their way onto Twitter, Telegram, Discord and other sites in recent days, and new documents continue to surface.

US officials told the Washington Post that some documents appeared to have been manipulated but many were consistent with CIA World Intelligence Review reports that are shared at high levels within the White House, Pentagon and State Department.

AFP PHOTO: Saul Loeb, AFP

Defence analysts say any breach of internal classified US documents would be both damaging and potentially embarrassing.

In addition, the leak would prove valuable to Moscow by showing how deep US intelligence has penetrated parts of the Russian military apparatus, US media said.

Other documents include apparent information about internal debate within the governments of US allies.

Among the documents, for example, were discussions about South Korea's debate on whether to provide the US with artillery shells for use in Ukraine, The New York Times said.

Reuters reported that South Korea is aware of news reports about a leak of several classified US military documents and it plans to discuss "issues raised" as a result of the leak with the US, a South Korean presidential official said on Sunday.

One of the documents, obtained by Reuters, showed details about internal discussions among top South Korean top officials about US pressure on Seoul to help supply weapons to Ukraine, and its policy of not doing so.

The document, which does not appear to have a date on it, said that South Korea had agreed to sell artillery shells to help the US replenish its stockpiles, insisting that the "end user" should be the US military.

But internally, top South Korean officials were worried that the US would divert them to Ukraine.



The report was based in part on signals intelligence, which suggests the US had been spying on South Korea, one of its most important allies.

The South Korean presidential official, speaking to reporters, declined to respond to questions about US spying or to confirm any details from the leaked documents.

Asked if South Korea planned to lodge a protest or demand an explanation from the US, the official, who declined to be identified, said the government would review precedents and cases involving other countries.

South Korea has signed major deals providing hundreds of tanks, aircraft and other weapons to NATO member Poland since Russia invaded Ukraine.

But President Yoon Suk Yeol has said that a South Korean law that forbids supplying weapons to countries engaged in conflict makes it difficult to send arms to Ukraine.

The South Korean official said there was no change to South Korea's policy.

Yoon is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden on 26 April during a state visit to Washington.