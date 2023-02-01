54m ago

add bookmark

US readying new $2bn Ukraine weapons package: Report

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The US is prepared to send an additional $2 billion worth of military equipment to Ukraine.
  • The aid is expected to be announced soon, according to reports.
  • A portion of the aid will come from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

The United States is readying more than $2 billion worth of military aid for Ukraine that is expected to include longer-range rockets for the first time as well as other munitions and weapons, according to the Reuters news agency, citing two US officials briefed on the plan.

The aid is expected to be announced as soon as this week, the officials said on Wednesday. It is also expected to include support equipment for Patriot air defence systems, precision-guided munitions and Javelin anti-tank weapons, they added.

One of the officials said a portion of the package, expected to be $1.725 billion, would come from a fund known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which allows US President Joe Biden's administration to get weapons from industry rather than from US weapons stocks.

The USAI funds would go toward the purchase of a new weapon, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), which has a range of 150km. The US has rebuffed Ukraine's requests for the 300km range ATACMS missile.

The longer range of the GLSDB glide bomb could allow Ukraine to hit targets that have been out of reach and help it continue pressing its counterattacks by disrupting Russia further behind its lines.

The GLSDB is GPS-guided, can defeat some electronic jamming, is usable in all weather conditions, and can be used against armoured vehicles, according to SAAB, the Swedish-based company which produces the weapon with Boeing.

The GBU-39 bomb, which would function as the GLSDB's warhead, has small, folding wings that allow it to glide more than 100km if dropped from an aircraft and hit targets as small as 1m in diameter.

The USAI funds would also be used to pay for more components of HAWK air defences, counter-drone systems, counter artillery and air surveillance radars, communications equipment, PUMA drones, and spare parts for major systems like Patriots and Bradleys, one of the officials said.

There was also a significant amount of medical equipment - enough to equip three field hospitals - being donated by another ally, the official added.

The White House declined to comment. The contents and size of aid packages can change up until they are signed by the president.

In addition to the USAI funds, more than $400 million worth of aid was expected to come from Presidential Drawdown Authority funds, which allows the president to take from current US stocks in an emergency.

That aid was expected to include mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs), guided multiple launch rocket systems (GMLRS) and ammunition.

The US has sent security assistance worth approximately $27.2 billion to Ukraine since Russia's invasion on 24 February 2022. Russia calls the invasion a "special operation".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usrussiaukrainesecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 1086 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 6052 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1270 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.38
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.41
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.92
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
1,005.62
-0.7%
Palladium
1,642.58
-0.3%
Gold
1,924.46
-0.2%
Silver
23.48
-1.0%
Brent Crude
85.46
+1.1%
Top 40
73,858
+0.6%
All Share
79,932
+0.6%
Resource 10
75,436
-0.5%
Industrial 25
102,908
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,452
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

5h ago

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Young sisters donate their long, shiny locks to help cancer patients

31 Jan

Young sisters donate their long, shiny locks to help cancer patients
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo