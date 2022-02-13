27m ago

US refuses to confirm reports that suggest Russia is to invade Ukraine on Wednesday

Senior US officials on Sunday said they could not confirm reports that US intelligence indicates that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine on Wednesday, but they repeated warnings for Americans to leave Ukraine immediately.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan repeated that a Russian invasion could begin any day and the United States would try to deny Russia the ability to surprise the world with a "false flag" operation as a pretext for an attack.

EXPLAINER | Russian threat, US troops, and Europe's interventions: What's going on in Ukraine?

"We cannot perfectly predict the day, but we have now been saying for some time that we are in the window, and an invasion could begin - a major military action could begin - by Russia in Ukraine any day now. That includes this coming week before the end of the Olympics," Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union" when asked about the possible Wednesday timing.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby also on Sunday declined to confirm reports on the Wednesday timing.

Kirby also said a Russian military action could take place any day.

"And again, these assessments are coming from a variety of sources. And not, not exclusively just inside intelligence, but also what we're seeing in plain sight," Kirby said. "More than 100 000 troops now continue to be arrayed against Ukraine's border."

Their comments came amid a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at trying to resolve the West's standoff with Moscow over Ukraine to avoid military action.

US President Joe Biden, who spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, was due to speak with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, US and Ukrainian officials said.

Both Sullivan and Kirby repeated warnings for Americans to leave Ukraine.

Read more on:
usrussiaukraine
