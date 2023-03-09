1h ago

Share

US releases Saudi Guantanamo detainee Ghassan Al Sharbi after 21 years

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Guantanamo inmate Ghassan Al Sharbi was released on Wednesday.
  • He was captured in Faisalabad, Pakistan.
  • Charges against him were dropped in 2008.

The United States announced the release on Wednesday from the Guantanamo military prison of a Saudi engineer seized over two decades ago as a suspect in the 11 September 2001 al-Qaeda attacks but never charged.

Ghassan Al Sharbi, 48, was detained in Faisalabad, Pakistan with an al-Qaeda associate in March 2002. 

He was targeted because he had studied at an aeronautical university in Arizona and had attended flight school with two of the al-Qaeda high-jackers in the 9/11 plot.

The US military had weighed charges against Sharbi and several others but dropped them in 2008.

Yet it continued to hold him as an enemy combatant in the military prison in the US Navy's base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and his status remained in limbo - he was never charged but not approved for release, either.

READ | 'We control the base': Somalia's al-Shabaab recaptures base it lost to military offensive

But in February 2022 the Pentagon's Periodic Review Board, which deals with Guantanamo release petitions, ruled that the native of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, could be released.

It said he had no leadership or facilitator position in al-Qaeda, and was compliant in detention - after he was years earlier viewed as a hostile prisoner.

It also said he had unspecified "physical and mental health issues".

The 2022 decision indicated he could enter into Saudi Arabia's longstanding rehabilitation program for radical jihadists, which seeks to slowly change their viewpoint while ensuring they will be monitored as they return to society.

The review board said in a statement on Wednesday that it recommended that Sharbi be transferred to Saudi custody "subject to the implementation of a comprehensive set of security measures including monitoring, travel restrictions and continued information sharing".

With Sharbi's release, 31 detainees remain at Guantanamo, down from a peak of nearly 800.

Of them 17 are eligible for transfer and the Pentagon and State Department are seeking countries to accept them.

Another three are eligible for a Periodic Review Board review, while nine are facing charges under military commissions and two have been convicted in such commissions.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ussecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What was the most unexpected part Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ballooning Presidency
29% - 1600 votes
Lindiwe Sisulu’s axing
6% - 340 votes
The new Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio
6% - 303 votes
Bheki Cele’s survival
59% - 3256 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.61
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.03
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.64
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Platinum
938.59
+0.2%
Palladium
1,359.87
-0.7%
Gold
1,815.12
+0.1%
Silver
20.05
+0.1%
Brent Crude
82.66
-0.8%
Top 40
71,730
-0.2%
All Share
77,580
-0.2%
Resource 10
65,249
-0.3%
Industrial 25
104,854
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,347
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

1h ago

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

1h ago

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo