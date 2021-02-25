8m ago

add bookmark

US report on Khashoggi murder critical for justice, says UN expert

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A UN expert says the report into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is critical for justice.
  • Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
  • Agnes Callamard believes that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had knowledge about the killing.

The pending release of an unclassified United States intelligence report on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi will be a critical step in the ongoing search for justice, a leading United Nations expert has said.

Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said the report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is expected to provide information on who was responsible for the October 2018 killing.

"Once we have further evidence, it will be really impossible for the rest of the world to ignore whatever information will be provided," Callamard said late on Wednesday during a panel discussion hosted by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

READ | Sons of murdered Saudi journalist Khashoggi say 'forgive' killers

Khashoggi, a Washington Post newspaper columnist and prominent critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he had gone to retrieve documents for his upcoming marriage.

His murder sent shockwaves around the world and spurred demands from human rights advocates, press freedom organisations, UN experts and legislators for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

"For the sake of accountability and for the sake of American democracy, the DNI report must be released," Callamard said.

Timeframe

In a 2019 report, Agnes Callamard said it was "inconceivable" Khashoggi's killing took place without Mohammed bin Salman knowing.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday the Biden administration remains committed to releasing the DNI report.

She did not give a specific timeframe for its release, saying only it would be "soon".

Biden told reporters he has read the report and expected to speak by phone soon with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud. The US president he did not say when the call would take place, the White House press pool reported.

Earlier this week, news outlet Axios said the report - which is widely believed to provide more details on the alleged role of bin Salman, also known as MBS, in Khashoggi's murder - could be out as early as Thursday.

Citing four unidentified US officials familiar with the matter, the Reuters news agency said the report "assessed that the crown prince approved and likely ordered the murder of Khashoggi".

Al Jazeera could not independently verify that information.

Saudi officials have repeatedly rejected accusations MBS was involved in Khashoggi's killing, instead blaming the murder on a group of rogue operatives.

In an interview with broadcaster CBS' programme 60 Minutes in 2019, the crown prince was asked if he ordered Khashoggi's murder.

"Absolutely not," he answered, adding however that he said he took "full responsibility" as a Saudi leader for the "heinous crime".

Transparent investigation

Amid global calls for a thorough and transparent investigation into what happened, the US Congress passed a defence bill in December 2019 that included a provision requiring the DNI to release within 30 days an unclassified report on the murder.

Specifically, it asked the intelligence chief to list anyone they believe with "high confidence" was responsible or complicit in Khashoggi's murder, knew of or assisted in the killing, or impeded the investigation.

But the administration of then-President Donald Trump - a staunch supporter of MBS - refused to release the unclassified report, saying doing so could compromise the DNI's sources and methods.

Trump also resisted calls from within his own Republican Party to hold top Saudi leaders responsible.

"It is zero chance - zero - that this happened in such an organised fashion without the crown prince," Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters after a CIA briefing in December 2018.

In a June 2019 report, Callamard also found "sufficient credible evidence regarding the responsibility of the Crown Prince demanding further investigation".

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jamal khashoggiussaudi arabia
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 1951 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1482 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2002 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.66
(-1.26)
ZAR/GBP
20.77
(-1.34)
ZAR/EUR
17.91
(-1.55)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(-1.44)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-1.06)
Gold
1792.42
(-0.59)
Silver
27.96
(+0.17)
Platinum
1250.50
(-0.87)
Brent Crude
66.41
(+2.64)
Palladium
2422.00
(-0.76)
All Share
67112.01
(+1.38)
Top 40
61692.23
(+1.56)
Financial 15
12312.92
(-0.34)
Industrial 25
86337.74
(-0.25)
Resource 10
69843.87
(+4.66)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo