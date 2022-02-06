29m ago

add bookmark

US says Russia preparing full-scale invasion of Ukraine that could leave up to 50 000 civilians dead

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The US claims that Russia is preparing for a full-scale attack on Ukraine.
  • Over 100 000 troops have now been deployed.
  • Such an attack would leave 25 000 to 50 000 civilians dead.

United States intelligence assessments say Russia is stepping up preparations for a large-scale invasion of Ukraine and has now put in place 70 percent of the forces it would need for such an attack, US officials said.

Russia has assembled 110 000 troops along its border with Ukraine but US intelligence had not determined if President Vladimir Putin has actually decided to invade, according to officials who in recent days held briefings with members of Congress and European allies.

The officials warned lawmakers that the assembled Russian force on the frontier with Ukraine is growing at a rate that would give Putin the force he needs for a full-scale invasion - some 150 000 soldiers - by mid-February.

Instead, the officials said Putin wants to have all possible options at his disposal: from a limited invasion of the pro-Russian Donbas region of Ukraine to a full-scale, all-out invasion.

Russia denies that it is planning to invade Ukraine.

If Russia does opt for a full-scale attack, the invading force could take the capital Kyiv and topple President Volodymyr Zelensky in a matter of 48 hours, the officials said.

Such an attack would leave 25 000 to 50 000 civilians dead, along with 5 000 to 25 000 Ukrainian soldiers and 3 000 to 10 000 Russian ones. It could also trigger a refugee flood of one to five million people, mainly into Poland, the officials said.

A first contingent of US soldiers arrived Saturday in Poland, where President Joe Biden has decided to send American forces to protect NATO member states from what he calls any possible aggression, as diplomats work furiously to try to persuade Russia to pull its troops back from the border with Ukraine.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
natousrussiaukraine
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Are you happy that government has announced an end to rotational learning in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's long overdue
86% - 1610 votes
No, I'm concerned it will lead to another wave
14% - 259 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.46
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.93
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.70
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,807.95
0.0%
Silver
22.52
0.0%
Palladium
2,288.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,027.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.27
+2.3%
Top 40
68,679
+0.3%
All Share
75,206
+0.3%
Resource 10
75,693
+1.5%
Industrial 25
93,597
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,480
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo