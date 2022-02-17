1h ago

add bookmark

US says war appears imminent after shelling on Ukraine front line

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists within Ukraine earlier exchanged fire on Thursday.
  • Earlier on Thursday, pro-Russian forces reportedly shelled a kindergarten.
  • Russia denies planning to invade Ukraine. 

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was now "every indication" that Russia was planning to go into Ukraine, including signs Moscow was preparing a "false flag" operation to justify it.

Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists within Ukraine earlier exchanged fire on Thursday across a frontline that divides them, in what Western officials described as a possible pretext created by Moscow to invade.

Biden ordered Secretary of State Antony Blinken to change his travel plans at the last minute to speak at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters:

The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion. This is a crucial moment.

Russia denies planning to invade its neighbour and said this week it was pulling back some of the more than 100 000 troops it has massed near the frontier. Washington says Russia is not withdrawing, but in fact sending more forces.

"We see them fly in more combat and support aircraft. We see them sharpen their readiness in the Black Sea," Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said at NATO headquarters in Brussels. "We even see them stocking up their blood supplies."

"I was a soldier myself not that long ago. I know firsthand that you don't do these sorts of things for no reason," said Austin, a retired Army general. "And you certainly don't do them if you're getting ready to pack up and go home."

Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels gave conflicting accounts of shelling across the front in the Donbass separatist region. The details could not be established independently, but reports from both sides suggested an incident more serious than the routine ceasefire violations reported regularly in the area.

READ | US says Russia inching troops closer to Ukraine, stocking up on blood supplies

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was "seriously concerned" about reports of an escalation.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called the reports "a blatant attempt by the Russian government to fabricate pretexts for invasion.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the pro-Russian forces had shelled a kindergarten, in what he called a "big provocation". The separatists, for their part, accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the past 24 hours.

Austin said Washington was "still gathering details, but we have said for some time that the Russians might do something like this in order to justify a military conflict."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was "concerned that Russia is trying to stage a pretext for an armed attack against Ukraine. There is still no clarity, no certainty about the Russian intentions".

He added: 

They have enough troops, enough capabilities to launch a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine with very little or no warning time.


A senior Ukrainian government source said the shelling at the line of contact with Russian-backed separatist forces went beyond the scale of ceasefire violations routinely reported throughout the conflict.

'Looks a lot like provocation'

"It is not typical. It looks a lot like a provocation," the source told Reuters.

A Reuters photographer in the town of Kadiivka, in Ukraine's rebel-held Luhansk region, heard the sound of some artillery fire from the direction of the line of contact, but was not able to determine the details of the incident.

Kremlin spokesperson Peskov said Moscow had already warned that a concentration of additional Ukrainian forces near the Donbass frontline created a risk of provocations. Kyiv has denied massing extra troops in the area.

Kyiv accused the rebels of firing shells at several locations, including some that struck a kindergarten and others that hit a school where pupils had to flee to the cellar.

ALSO READ | Biden says there is a 'very high' risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine in next few days

Video footage released by Ukrainian police showed a hole through a brick wall in a room scattered with debris and children's toys. Separate images showed emergency workers escorting small children and teachers from a building.

Russia's defence ministry released video it said showed more Russian units leaving the area near the border.

But Maxar Technologies, a private US company that has been tracking the build-up, said satellite images showed that, while Russia has pulled back some military equipment from near Ukraine, other hardware has arrived.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usrussiaukraineshellinginvasion
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 1443 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
79% - 9091 votes
I don't know
9% - 1022 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.95
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.37
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.99
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,894.80
+1.4%
Silver
23.80
+0.9%
Palladium
2,358.00
+3.1%
Platinum
1,089.50
+2.4%
Brent Crude
94.81
+1.6%
Top 40
69,407
0.0%
All Share
76,155
-0.5%
Resource 10
78,012
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,811
-0.6%
Financial 15
16,169
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo