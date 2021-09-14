57m ago

add bookmark

US scales back use of chokeholds by law enforcement - like the kind that killed George Floyd

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A mural of George Floyd, who was murdered by ex-cop, Derek Chauvin.
A mural of George Floyd, who was murdered by ex-cop, Derek Chauvin.
Getty Images

The US Justice Department on Tuesday said it was curtailing the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies from using chokeholds to restrain suspects or executing no-knock warrants at peoples' homes before entering.

“Building trust and confidence between law enforcement and the public we serve is central to our mission at the Justice Department,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“The limitations implemented today on the use of ‘chokeholds,’ ‘carotid restraints’ and ‘no-knock’ warrants, combined with our recent expansion of body-worn cameras to DOJ’s federal agents, are among the important steps the department is taking to improve law enforcement safety and accountability.”

READ | George Floyd family paid $27 million in settlement

Police tactics involving the use of chokeholds or "carotid restraints" and no-knock warrants have both become flash points across the country amid calls for reforms to address systematic racism in policing against the Black community.

In June, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22-1/2 years in prison, for killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck. The chilling murder was caught on video, as Floyd repeatedly cried out "I can't breath."

READ | Ex-cop Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 years for George Floyd murder

Meanwhile in Louisville, Kentucky, police shot and killed Breonna Taylor after executing a no-knock warrant.

Under the department's new policy, chokeholds will be prohibited by federal law enforcement unless deadly force is authorized.

The use of no-knock warrants will also be scaled back, and in cases where they are needed, federal agents will be required to seek approval from senior department officials before using the tactic.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
george floyduscourtscrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans<.a> may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
12% - 54 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
17% - 80 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
31% - 144 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
40% - 188 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

13 Sep

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.29
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
16.89
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.48
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.4%
Gold
1,806.01
+0.7%
Silver
23.85
+0.5%
Palladium
1,980.28
-5.3%
Platinum
951.02
-1.5%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.8%
Top 40
58,115
-0.7%
All Share
64,301
-0.5%
Resource 10
60,541
-2.0%
Industrial 25
80,934
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,229
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo