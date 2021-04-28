44m ago

add bookmark

US school bars vaccinated teachers, falsely citing risk to students

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
  • A private school in Florida is barring teachers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 from coming into contact with students.
  • The school urged faculty and staff who have not yet been vaccinated to wait until the end of the school year to do so, saying they should hold off until  further research is available.
  • The claims, which have been circulating on social media, have previously been debunked by experts and fact-checkers.

A private school in Florida is barring teachers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 from coming into contact with students, arguing against all evidence that the educators pose a health risk.

Critics have held up the move by the Centner Academy as a particularly glaring example of the dangers of misinformation as the US works to get its population inoculated.

In an email to parents on Monday, co-founder Leila Centner wrote that vaccinated people "may be transmitting something from their bodies" that could harm others, in particular the "reproductive systems, fertility, and normal growth and development in women and children."

Centner acknowledged that the assertion, which is false, "is new and is yet to be researched".

The school urged faculty and staff who have not yet been vaccinated to wait until the end of the school year to do so, saying they should hold off "until there is further research available on whether this experimental drug is impacting unvaccinated individuals."

The claims, which have been circulating on social media, have previously been debunked by experts and fact-checkers.

"There's no evidence to suggest that vaccination will cause a person to shed the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In fact it's an impossibility, since all of the vaccines cause cells to produce only the spike protein, and no other components of the virus. So there's no way the virus can be produced by the vaccine," said Jamie Scott, professor emeritus and former research professor of molecular immunity at Simon Fraser University in Canada.

Dasantila Golemi-Kotra, associate professor of microbiology at York University, said that "no spike protein gets shed when we get vaccinated. This is skewed science."

US health regulators and the World Health Organisation have said that the three vaccines being used in the US on an emergency basis are safe and effective.

The Centner Academy was founded in 2018, has about 300 students and charges some $30 000 a year in tuition for middle school, according to its website.

Centner founded the school with her husband David Centner, a former tech and electronic highway tolling entrepreneur.

The couple donated heavily to Donald Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican Party, while giving smaller amounts to local Democrats, said The New York Times, which first reported the school's email to parents.

Parents at the school were divided on the letter.

"We support the decision of the school 100 percent," one, who gave his name only as Fabio, told AFP.

"Because there is not too much information about this experimental vaccine, so we don't trust it," he explained.

Another parent, who gave her name as Lidia, told a local NBC affiliate:

They're very pro- 'my body, my choice,' and yet, it's the complete opposite of that is what she's actually telling these teachers. It's your body, but it's her choice.


'No scientific evidence' 

The United States has so far administered more than 232 million vaccine doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), enough for more than half of all adults in the US to have gotten at least one shot.

New Covid-19 cases are falling, according to CDC numbers, and the agency said Tuesday that Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer need to wear masks outdoors, as long as they are not at crowded events.

But vaccine hesitancy is becoming a greater barrier to the country's inoculation campaign.

Centner also claimed in the letter that "thousands" of women have reported their menstrual cycles have been affected by the vaccine, and that it has caused a 366 percent increase in miscarriages.

The only citation she gave for the figure was an article published on The Daily Expose, a website branded as "conspiracy-pseudoscience" by the mediabiasfactcheck.com.

AFP fact checkers have refuted the claim, and the CDC says there is no evidence for it.

Aileen Marty, a physician and infectious disease specialist at Florida International University, described the Centner email as "sad".

"(T)here's not one citation, there's not one physician or scientist whose name is spelled out in there. There's no references. There's nothing. There is no scientific evidence provided," Marty told the Miami Herald.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscoronavirus
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 5652 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1858 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 2792 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.41
(+0.3)
GBP/ZAR
20.00
(+0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.40
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.16
(-0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.0)
Gold
1,769.76
(-0.4)
Silver
26.04
(-0.8)
Platinum
1,224.77
(-0.6)
Brent Crude
66.42
(+1.2)
Palladium
2,932.50
(-0.4)
All Share
67,729
(+0.2)
Top 40
61,874
(+0.3)
Financial 15
12,338
(+1.0)
Industrial 25
87,310
(+0.5)
Resource 10
69,679
(-0.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo