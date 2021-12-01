1h ago

add bookmark

US school shooting: Three students dead, eight people wounded; suspect arrested

accreditation
  • The suspect, a sophomore at the school, was believed to have acted alone and was arrested without resistance after firing 15 to 20 shots.
  • Three students, aged 14, 16 and 17-years-old, were killed.
  • Two of the wounded are in surgery and six are in stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy killed three fellow high school students and wounded eight other people after opening fire with a semi-automatic handgun at a Michigan high school, and was quickly arrested, police said.

One of those wounded was a teacher and the rest were students at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, about 40 miles (65 km) north of Detroit, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The motive of the shooter was unknown, officials said.

Those killed were a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl, Undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters at the scene.

Two of the wounded were in surgery and six were in stable condition, McCabe said.

The suspect, a sophomore at the school, was believed to have acted alone and was arrested without resistance after firing 15 to 20 shots, McCabe said.

"The whole thing lasted five minutes," McCabe said.

The suspect divulged nothing to police and demanded his right to a lawyer on being advised not to speak by his parents, McCabe said.

"My heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one," President Joe Biden told reporters while touring a Minnesota technical college.

The latest in a long series of U.S. school shootings will likely fuel debates about gun control and mental health care, with many states allowing easy access to firearms while mental health disorders frequently go untreated.

"This is a uniquely American problem that we need to address," said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who rushed to the scene and appeared with McCabe before the media.

Student Abbey Hodder told the Detroit Free Press she was in chemistry class when she heard the sound of glass breaking.

"My teacher kind of ran out and was scrambling," Hodder, 15, told the newspaper. "The next thing I knew I saw he was pushing tables. It's part of school protocol to barricade, so we all knew, barricade, barricade down. And we all started pushing tables."

McCabe praised the school for its preparation for a shooting and an orderly evacuation.

The shooting underscored how students must decide when to emerge from shelter once the gunfire stops.

Video posted on social media showed students huddled in a barricaded classroom while someone outside shouts through the door that it is safe to come out, identifying himself as being with the sheriff's office.

But the teacher responds: "We're not taking that risk," and incredulous students who feared the shooter might have been trying to lure them into the hall escaped out a back window and were soon met by uniformed deputies.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald promised swift justice, saying in a statement: "It is our intent to review it (the investigation) thoroughly and issue appropriate charges quickly. The suspect will remain in custody pending those charges."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus shootingschool shootinggun control
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
71% - 5128 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
29% - 2065 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.81
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.06
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.92
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.33
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Gold
1,779.38
+0.3%
Silver
22.89
+0.2%
Palladium
1,780.80
+2.2%
Platinum
956.28
+1.6%
Brent Crude
69.23
-5.5%
Top 40
64,064
0.0%
All Share
70,475
0.0%
Resource 10
67,251
0.0%
Industrial 25
93,123
0.0%
Financial 15
13,591
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo