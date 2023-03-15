8m ago

Share

US secretary of state meets Ethiopian government leaders to repair ties

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) arrives for an official visit to Ethiopia, at the Bole International airport in Addis Ababa, on 14 March 2023.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) arrives for an official visit to Ethiopia, at the Bole International airport in Addis Ababa, on 14 March 2023.
TIKSA NEGERI / POOL / AFP
  • US and Ethiopian officials met in Addis Ababa on Wednesday. 
  • US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made the trip to repair ties with the African nation. 
  • Blinken will visit Niger in west Africa on Thursday. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Ethiopia's foreign minister in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, as their two governments look to repair relations following friction over the two-year civil war in the Tigray region.

Blinken, who began his talks with Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen with a coffee ceremony, was also due to meet Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and leaders of the Tigrayan forces that battled the federal government in the war in the northern region.

He will then head to the West African nation of Niger on Thursday, which has been confronting a growing Islamist insurgency.

"There is a lot to be done. Probably the most important thing is to deepen the peace that has taken hold in the north," Blinken told reporters.

"We have longstanding relations and it is time to revitalize them and move forward," Demeke said.

Blinken's trip is the latest in a series of visits to Africa by senior US officials as the Biden administration looks to reinforce ties with a continent in which China has been building diplomatic and economic relations.

The United States was outspoken in its criticism of alleged atrocities by Ethiopian forces and allied fighters from Eritrea and the Amhara region during the Tigray war, in which tens of thousands of people were killed before a peace accord was reached last November.

The US government imposed wide-ranging restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia and cut access to the US African Growth and Opportunity Act, a duty-free trade program that has been a boon for the country's textile sector.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation and a traditional US ally in East Africa, accused Washington of meddling in its internal affairs and threatened to reassess the bilateral relationship.

It has denied the most serious allegations of human rights violations during in the war.

In a press briefing this week, Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Molly Phee said getting US relations with Ethiopia back to normal would require additional steps by the government to "break the cycle of ethnic political violence".

READ | US Army to train some African countries in cyber, land and maritime defence

Ethiopia is also looking to restructure its debt and secure an International Monetary Fund loan, which the state finance minister said last year was being delayed in part by the Tigray war.

While the peace deal has allowed humanitarian aid to flow into Tigray, needs remain immense after the conflict left hundreds of thousands facing starvation.

Allegation of abuses, especially sexual violence, have persisted after the deal was signed, according to rights groups and humanitarian workers in the region.

Eritrean troops remain in several border areas while militia from the neighbouring Amhara region occupy large areas of territory in contested parts of western and southern Tigray, humanitarian workers said.

Eritrea's government spokesperson has not responded to requests for comment about the matter. A spokesperson for the Amhara regional government said it and the people of Amhara were "always ready to co-operate with peace deal process and activities".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usethiopiaeast africaconflictpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the biggest selling point of the new Payshap digital payment service for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Cheaper instant payments
27% - 64 votes
No need for bank account details
23% - 55 votes
It’s endorsed by the SA Reserve Bank
20% - 48 votes
Money reflects immediately
31% - 74 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | After ActionSA satisfaction: Bongani Baloyi reveals what's next following heated...

37m ago

LISTEN LIVE | After ActionSA satisfaction: Bongani Baloyi reveals what's next following heated party exit
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.23
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
22.14
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.54
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Platinum
975.20
-0.5%
Palladium
1,493.37
-0.7%
Gold
1,888.14
-0.8%
Silver
21.61
-0.3%
Brent Crude
77.45
-4.3%
Top 40
68,327
-1.5%
All Share
73,933
-1.4%
Resource 10
63,185
-2.6%
Industrial 25
99,603
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,392
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

14 Mar

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle...

14 Mar

WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle Tour
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

22m ago

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

2h ago

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo