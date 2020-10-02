10m ago

add bookmark

US Secretary of State Pompeo tests negative for Covid

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday he has tested negative for the coronavirus after President Donald Trump announced he had been infected and was in quarantine.

"I'm feeling fantastic," Pompeo told reporters travelling with him to Dubrovnik, Croatia, the last stop on a mini European tour.

Pompeo said he was tested "about 30 minutes ago" just a few hours after Trump's announcement and added it was the fourth time he had been tested during the past two and a half weeks.

The American top diplomat said he has not interacted with the president since the Abraham Accords were signed in Washington on 15 September when Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recognised Israel.

"We are praying for the president and First Lady that they'll have a speedy recovery," he said.

During his brief stay in the southern Adriatic resort, Pompeo is to meet Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman.

The talks will focus notably on the purchase of fighter jets and abolishing of visas for Croatian travellers to the US, Croatian officials said earlier.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
TIMELINE | In his own words: Trump and the coronavirus
Donald Trump biggest driver of Covid-19 misinformation - study
Covid-19 wrap | Johnson wishes Trumps a 'speedy recovery', Mecca to reopen for limited pilgrimages
Read more on:
mike pompeouscoronavirus
Lottery
1 winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
26% - 340 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
43% - 562 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
31% - 401 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.62
(-1.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.46
(-0.43)
ZAR/EUR
19.47
(+0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(+0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.57)
Gold
1908.00
(+0.38)
Silver
23.97
(+0.77)
Platinum
886.00
(-0.62)
Brent Crude
40.65
(-3.24)
Palladium
2296.50
(-0.48)
All Share
53918.12
(-0.97)
Top 40
49626.51
(-1.06)
Financial 15
10119.53
(-0.39)
Industrial 25
73100.78
(-0.90)
Resource 10
52272.00
(-1.43)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo