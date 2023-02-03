1h ago

add bookmark

US Secretary of State postpones China trip amid airship controversy

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, postponed his trip to China on Friday. 
  • This after a Chinese airship was seen flying above the US. 
  • China says the airship was 'civilian' owned and had strayed into US territory. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is postponing a visit to China that had been expected to start on Friday after a Chinese spy balloon was tracked flying across the country, ABC News reported.

The network said Blinken did not want to blow the situation out of proportion by canceling his visit, but also did not want the incident to dominate his meetings with Chinese officials.

China on Friday expressed regret that what it called a "civilian" airship had strayed into US territory, an incident that sparked a political furor in the United States.

Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters on Thursday that the government was tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States and said it was "traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground."

US military leaders considered shooting down the balloon over Montana on Wednesday but eventually President Joe Biden decided against it because of the safety risk from debris, US officials said on Thursday.

A Chinese airship was seen flying over the United
A Chinese airship was seen flying over the United States.

In a statement on Friday, China's foreign ministry said the balloon was for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and that it regretted that the airship had strayed into US airspace.

It said it would continue to communicate with the United States to "properly handle" the unexpected situation. A Chinese government spokesperson said earlier that "China has no intention of violating the land territory and airspace of any sovereign country."

US officials said they raised the matter with their Chinese counterparts through diplomatic channels.

A US official said:

We have communicated to them the seriousness with which we take this issue.

One US official said the balloon was assessed to have "limited additive value from an intelligence collection perspective."

The United States took "custody" of the balloon when it entered US airspace and had observed it with piloted US military aircraft, one US official said.

One American official said the flight path would carry the balloon over a number of sensitive sites, but did not give details. Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana is home to 150 intercontinental ballistic missile silos.

READ | Pentagon tracking Chinese spy balloon with 'limited additive value' over US

Canada's defense ministry said a "high-altitude surveillance balloon" was detected and that it was monitoring a "potential second incident," without giving further details, adding that it was in frequent contact with the United States.

The news initially broke on Thursday as CIA Director William Burns was speaking at an event at Washington’s Georgetown University, where he called China the "biggest geopolitical challenge" facing the United States.

US Senator Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate intelligence committee, said the spy balloon was alarming but not surprising.

Rubio said on Twitter:

The level of espionage aimed at our country by Beijing has grown dramatically more intense & brazen over the last 5 years.

Relations between China and the United States have soured in recent years, particularly following then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August, which prompted dramatic Chinese military drills near the self-ruled island.

Since then, Washington and Beijing have sought to communicate more frequently and prevent ties from worsening.

The Billings, Montana, airport issued a ground stop as the military mobilized assets including F-22 fighter jets in case Biden ordered that the balloon be shot down.

The official said:

We wanted to make sure we were coordinating with civil authorities to empty out the airspace around that potential area.

"But even with those protective measures taken, it was the judgment of our military commanders that we didn't drive the risk down low enough. So we didn't take the shot."

Defense expert John Parachini estimated the size of the balloon was equivalent to three bus lengths.

Billings resident Chase Doak, who filmed it on Wednesday, said at first he thought it was a star.

He told Reuters:

But I thought that was kind of crazy because it was broad daylight and when I looked at it, it was just too big to be a star.

Such balloons typically operate at 24 000-37 000m, well above where commercial air traffic flies. The highest-performing fighter aircraft typically do not operate above 65 000 feet, although spy planes such as the U-2 have a service ceiling of 80 000 feet or more.

Craig Singleton, a China expert with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said that such balloons had been widely used by the United States and Soviet Union during the Cold War and are a low-cost intelligence gathering method.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uschinapoliticsinternational relationsairship
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 1398 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 7706 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1597 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.42
-2.0%
Rand - Pound
21.03
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.91
-1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
979.19
-4.5%
Palladium
1,607.92
-3.7%
Gold
1,868.47
-2.3%
Silver
22.40
-4.6%
Brent Crude
82.17
-0.8%
Top 40
74,082
+0.6%
All Share
80,241
+0.6%
Resource 10
75,186
+0.7%
Industrial 25
103,461
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,550
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo